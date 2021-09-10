Go sky high for celestial gems

Three of the heavens' nicest jewels right now are nearly overhead at the end of evening twilight, around 8:30 pm. The easiest one to see is the star Albireo, the second brightest star in the constellation Cygnus the Swan, otherwise known as the Northern Cross.

The best way to find it is to face directly south and look directly overhead. The brightest star you see is Vega, the brightest star in the constellation Lyra the Harp. Vega is also the third brightest nighttime star we see in our skies. Anyway, make a fist and extend your clenched fist at arm’s length. About two fists at arm’s length to the lower left of Vega, look for the Northern Cross. The moderately bright star at the foot of the diagonally orientated cross is Albireo.

To the naked eye, Albireo looks like any other star in the sky, but with even a pair of binoculars, you can see that not only is Albireo a double star, but a colorful pair. One star has a golden hue, and the other is distinctly blue. I guarantee you’ll love what you see! The double stars of Albireo are about 430 light-years away, with just one light-year equaling nearly 6 trillion miles! Astronomers don’t know for sure, but there’s a good chance that the two stars of Albireo may be gravitationally bound to each other, making them a binary star system.

The second celestial gem up in the high Rochester southern sky is the Great Hercules Cluster, one of the sky's true wonders, residing in the faint constellation Hercules the Hero. The best way to find that is to face south once again and find the bright star Vega. Look for a trapezoid of four faint stars you should be able to see with the naked eye unless you really have a lot of light pollution. That trapezoid is pretty much the center of the Hercules constellation.

About a third of the way from the upper right to the trapezoid's lower right side, you’ll find the Hercules cluster. You won’t see it with the naked eye, but with a good pair of binoculars, or, even better, a telescope, you’ll see what at first looks like a spherical fuzzball. If you have powerful enough optics, especially if you can view it from darker countryside skies, you’ll see that it’s a cluster of many, many stars, known as a globular cluster.

This is the best cluster in the skies. Astronomers figure it’s about 25,000 light-years away or about 145,000 trillion miles. Up to a million stars may be crammed in an area a little over 800 trillion miles wide!

The last celestial treasure to search for is also the most elusive: Messier object 57, the Ring Nebula. It’s another planetary nebula that really looks like a ring. It shows a slightly bluish tint that reminds me of a little cosmic smoke ring. The Ring Nebula lies in the constellation Lyra the Harp, between two of the four stars that make a small parallelogram allegedly outlining the little celestial harp.

At first, the Ring Nebula looks like a faint little grayish star, but if your scope is powerful enough, you may be able to resolve the ring. Finding the Ring Nebula does require some patience to locate, but it’s definitely worth the effort. Planetary nebulas are stars like our sun that blow off the last of atmospheric gases as they shrink down to a white dwarf star about the size of the Earth. This won’t happen to our sun, though, for at least 6 billion years.

Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and professional broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul, and author of the book “Stars, a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations,” published by Adventure Publications. Send questions to mikewlynch@comcast.net .

The Rochester Astronomy Club welcomes new members and puts on public star parties. Their website is rochesterskies.org .

