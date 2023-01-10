GoFundMe set up for 12-year-old boy killed Sunday in Wabasha County

ROCHESTER — A GoFundMe page was started to benefit the family of the 12-year-old boy killed Sunday afternoon in Wabasha County .

Blaze Leland Himle was a “fun and loving 12 year old boy,” the fundraiser page, started by Teresa Newman, read.

“He adored his mom and Papa,” it continued. “Blaze had a love for semi trucks — he could tell you everything about them. He wanted to be a truck driver like his Papa. He was very creative and could make anything out of string, wood and duck tape.

“He loved to go fishing with his family and friends. Blaze has a love for guns and hunting … he couldn’t wait to get that big buck.”

As of Tuesday morning, the GoFundMe has raised just under $10,000 to go toward funeral arrangements and supporting his mom, Marie, as she navigates this loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

A hashtag on Facebook, “Light It Up for Blaze,” is encouraging semi drivers to turn on their lights to honor Blaze.