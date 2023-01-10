99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
GoFundMe set up for 12-year-old boy killed Sunday in Wabasha County

The GoFundMe for Blaze Himle has raised just under $10,000 as of Tuesday morning.

blaze
Blaze Himle.
Contributed / GoFundMe
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
January 10, 2023 11:14 AM
ROCHESTER — A GoFundMe page was started to benefit the family of the 12-year-old boy killed Sunday afternoon in Wabasha County .

Blaze Leland Himle was a “fun and loving 12 year old boy,” the fundraiser page, started by Teresa Newman, read.

“He adored his mom and Papa,” it continued. “Blaze had a love for semi trucks — he could tell you everything about them. He wanted to be a truck driver like his Papa. He was very creative and could make anything out of string, wood and duck tape.

“He loved to go fishing with his family and friends. Blaze has a love for guns and hunting … he couldn’t wait to get that big buck.”

As of Tuesday morning, the GoFundMe has raised just under $10,000 to go toward funeral arrangements and supporting his mom, Marie, as she navigates this loss.

A hashtag on Facebook, “Light It Up for Blaze,” is encouraging semi drivers to turn on their lights to honor Blaze.

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
