6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Golden ticket, reading fun: Zumbrota-Mazeppa Primary School's latest vending machine promotes literacy

Unlike a traditional vending machine, the one in Zumbrota-Mazeppa isn’t a self-serve marketplace for anyone with enough couch cushion money in their pockets.

Book Vending Machine at Zumbrota-Mazeppa Primary School
Zumbrota-Mazeppa Primary School Principal Wendy Ahern stocks their book vending machine with the help of second-grader Camille Devlaeminck, 8, on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Zumbrota.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
March 13, 2023 06:00 AM

ZUMBROTA, Minn. — On Thursday morning, 8 year-old Camille Devlaeminck was helping her principal refill a vending machine at Zumbrota-Mazeppa Primary School. Except in this case, there wasn’t a snack to be seen anywhere. No aluminum cans filled with glorified syrup. No salted nuts. No heavenly tasting chips that are impossible to eat inconspicuously. Nothing.

Instead, the two were loading a handful of new books into the machine. The school purchased the vending machine in December after Principal Wendy Ahern saw one online and decided the contraption might just motivate students.

"I wanted to find something that promotes positive behavior and that promotes literacy at the same time," she said.

Also Read

The vending machine has tomes ranging from picture books to elementary-aged chapter books: “Diary of a Wimpy Kid,” “I Got The School Spirit,” “If You Take a Mouse to School,” “The Hero Two Doors Down,” and more.

The machine oozes cool-kid vibes. A string of colored lights around the inside of the glass casts a blue glow on the books. Forget the images of dust-covered shelves and cardigan-clad librarians. The message here is perfectly evident: reading is in.
They're trying to stock books that appeal to students. A popular choice so far was a particular chapter book.

ADVERTISEMENT

"A lot of kindergartners wanted it just because it had a dog on it," Ahern said. "So I got some more books with dogs on them to be engaging so that they're actually going to read."

The school received funding for the project from the Zumbrota-Mazeppa Education Foundation and the Nibbe Family Foundation.

Book Vending Machine at Zumbrota-Mazeppa Primary School
Books on display inside a book vending machine at Zumbrota-Mazeppa Primary School on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Zumbrota.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Unlike a traditional vending machine, the self-serve marketplace in Zumbrota-Mazeppa doesn't require a handful of quarters scrounged from couch cushions.

It’s more sacred than that. To earn a book, one has to earn a golden ticket.

Again, peeling the wrapper on a Wonka Bar isn't the path, and there's no tour of the Chocolate Factory in you future. Insead, each staff member gets two golden tickets a month to hand out to students for exemplary behavior. Camille had already earned herself a ticket and a trip to the book vending machine.

But once the excitement of selecting that book to devour has gone, students can still relive their experience. The school pins the golden tickets up behind a glass showcase, serving as a reminder to those who've earned the honor of a trip to the vending machine.

"We don't want to give unlimited books," Ahern said, "Because it's a pretty special thing."

Book Vending Machine at Zumbrota-Mazeppa Primary School
Students at Zumbrota-Mazeppa receive "golden tickets," which allow them to use the book vending machine. Golden tickets are pictured at the Zumbrota-Mazeppa Primary School on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Zumbrota.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Kitchen Refresh Jerry 01.JPG
Business
Home improvement businesses optimistic amid rising costs, inflation
March 13, 2023 06:41 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
RPL health clinic 04.JPG
Health
'We're here to learn': Free community screenings give Winona State University students a dose of learning
March 12, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Answer Man logo
Local
Sort those cans and bottles for the long haul
March 11, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Answer Man
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Mayo vs. New Richmond Boys Hockey
Prep
Meet the 2022-23 Post Bulletin All-Area Boys Hockey Team
March 13, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Jayden Veney - John Marshall Boys Hockey
Prep
'Future is up to him' for John Marshall star, All-Area Player of the Year J.T. Veney
March 13, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
5th-Ave-SE-Home.jpg
Lifestyle
What features can you find in a $200,000 home in Rochester?
March 12, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Stewartville vs. Byron.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball: No. 1 Stewartville holds off rival Byron in Section 1AAA semifinal play
March 11, 2023 10:28 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck