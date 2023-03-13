Golden ticket, reading fun: Zumbrota-Mazeppa Primary School's latest vending machine promotes literacy

ZUMBROTA, Minn. — On Thursday morning, 8 year-old Camille Devlaeminck was helping her principal refill a vending machine at Zumbrota-Mazeppa Primary School. Except in this case, there wasn’t a snack to be seen anywhere. No aluminum cans filled with glorified syrup. No salted nuts. No heavenly tasting chips that are impossible to eat inconspicuously. Nothing.

Instead, the two were loading a handful of new books into the machine. The school purchased the vending machine in December after Principal Wendy Ahern saw one online and decided the contraption might just motivate students.

"I wanted to find something that promotes positive behavior and that promotes literacy at the same time," she said.

The vending machine has tomes ranging from picture books to elementary-aged chapter books: “Diary of a Wimpy Kid,” “I Got The School Spirit,” “If You Take a Mouse to School,” “The Hero Two Doors Down,” and more.

The machine oozes cool-kid vibes. A string of colored lights around the inside of the glass casts a blue glow on the books. Forget the images of dust-covered shelves and cardigan-clad librarians. The message here is perfectly evident: reading is in.

They're trying to stock books that appeal to students. A popular choice so far was a particular chapter book.

"A lot of kindergartners wanted it just because it had a dog on it," Ahern said. "So I got some more books with dogs on them to be engaging so that they're actually going to read."

The school received funding for the project from the Zumbrota-Mazeppa Education Foundation and the Nibbe Family Foundation.

Books on display inside a book vending machine at Zumbrota-Mazeppa Primary School on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Zumbrota. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Unlike a traditional vending machine, the self-serve marketplace in Zumbrota-Mazeppa doesn't require a handful of quarters scrounged from couch cushions.

It’s more sacred than that. To earn a book, one has to earn a golden ticket.

Again, peeling the wrapper on a Wonka Bar isn't the path, and there's no tour of the Chocolate Factory in you future. Insead, each staff member gets two golden tickets a month to hand out to students for exemplary behavior. Camille had already earned herself a ticket and a trip to the book vending machine.

But once the excitement of selecting that book to devour has gone, students can still relive their experience. The school pins the golden tickets up behind a glass showcase, serving as a reminder to those who've earned the honor of a trip to the vending machine.

"We don't want to give unlimited books," Ahern said, "Because it's a pretty special thing."