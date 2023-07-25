Golf carts on city streets get green light from Rochester council

ROCHESTER — ROCHESTER — Golf carts might be merging into Rochester neighborhood traffic.

The Rochester City Council voted 5-2 on Monday to direct city staff to prepare an ordinance change to allow more residents to drive golf carts on city streets, where speed limits are 25 miles an hour or less.

“I think this makes sense as an alternative method for people to get around,” council member Shaun Palmer said, pointing to a request from a Ward 5 resident who wants to use her golf cart on city streets.

Current city policy allows the use of motorized golf carts on city streets, when they are used to move between a home and golf course, as long as specific measures are taken.

In order to obtain a permit, the cart operator must possess a valid driver's license and insurance, and the golf cart must be equipped with a rearview mirror and a slow-moving vehicle sign.

Council member Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick, who supported the effort, asked city staff to study other safety considerations to ensure any change keeps people safe.

Council member Molly Dennis said safety concerns led to her opposition of the potential use of more golf carts on city streets, comparing them to electric scooters that have spurred concerns among residents.

“I have a lot of apprehension, because we have a lot of people who are distracted drivers,” she said.

Council member Patrick Keane also opposed the potential ordinance change, voicing concern that the single request could lead to other residents asking the council to allow different recreational vehicles to be used on city streets.

“I’m just trying to understand what’s next when you do something like this,” he said.

City Administrator Alison Zelms said the difference would be the fact that that state defines golf cart and has already set limits, such as not being able to use them on county and state roads, which include some city streets.

“Likely, you would need a map to go with the permit,” she said, pointing to a need to raise awareness about where the vehicles can be used.

Zelms said the revised ordinance will be brought to the council for review at a future meeting.