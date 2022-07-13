Golf options intended to spur public insights

ROCHESTER — Any of the city's four municipal golf courses could be converted to a variety of other uses, but it doesn’t mean they’ll change.

“This is the first step at looking at whether we decide to make changes or if we decide to keep things the same,” Park Board President Linnea Archer said of reports outlining optional uses of the city’s golf courses.

While private development was cited as an option at three courses – Eastwood, Hadley Creek and Northern Hills – any potential changes at Soldiers Field Golf Course are expected to keep the property within the park system.

“We know there is a growing demand downtown for added park spaces,” said Mike Nigbur, the city’s parks and forestry division head.

Nigbur presented possible changes for the downtown course during the June Park Board meeting, citing options for maintaining an 18-hole course, converting it to nine holes or eliminating it in an effort to add other park amenities.

City officials have been discussing golf options for years, but the Rochester City Council directed staff to a deeper look earlier this year, asking for options that range from funding improvements at all four courses to potentially converting a course for another use,

Nigbur said a study of the courses points to mixed potential for private development, with some challenges based on soil conditions or street access. Still, he said the city could consider selling at least portions of three golf courses for housing development or other uses.

Greg Schalla, of Rochester, spends a sunny morning golfing at Hadley Creek Golf Course on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

When it comes to potentially converting the Eastwood, Hadley Creek and Northern Hills course to other uses, he said the northwest Northern Hills is likely best positioned to meet park needs.

“There are a lot of opportunities here for this particular golf course because of the sheer size of it,” he said of the 134-acre course located between West Circle Drive and 50th Avenue Northwest.

He said the location could be considered for a variety of uses, including an outdoor pool, a new dog park or a disc golf course.

At the same time, he said about 97 acres of the course could be sold for potential housing development.

On the other end of the city, he said the 165-acre Eastwood Golf Course, located south of U.S Highway 14 and west of 40th Avenue Southeast, has less potential for private development, with only 85 acres considered as potentially buildable.

Additionally, he said most park activities suited for the space would likely be redundant when compared to the nearby Gamehaven Regional Park.

When it comes to the city’s 86-acre Hadley Creek Golf Course, Nigbur said the greatest potential for private development would be found in selling its 17.5-acre driving range.

He said the course’s position in a floodplain limits a variety of uses, but the Hadley Creek golf operations could still be scaled back to focus on golf instruction while converting a portion of the land to nature-based park activities.

Rochester Deputy City Administrator Aaron Parrish said all the options presented are intended to fuel additional conversations before any recommendations are made.

“This is a conversation about resource investment,” he said.

If the city opts to maintain the four golf courses, he said choices still need to be made.

“If we keep doing what we are doing we can plan that there will be some decline in the playability (at the courses) over time,” Parrish said.

A proposed investment strategy calls for spending $850,000 a year to cover improvements and operational changes.

Covering that cost could require a 1% property tax levy increase without raising the cost of playing on the city courses, Parrish said.

He said the same cost could be covered by adding a $9 surcharge to each round of golf plated on the four courses.

“You could also do a blended approach,” he said of using a mix of property tax increases and fee increases to cover the cost.

He said options also include scaling back the proposed improvements to require less additional funding on an annual basis.

With the options outlined, the city plans to solicit a variety of public input.

James Dilling speaks on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at during a Park Board meeting at the Civic Center in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Jenna Bowman, the city’s strategic communications and engagement director, said work is underway to hire a consultant to conduct a statistically significant survey alongside efforts to engage community members at in-person events and through online education activities.

“We would look to connect with community members and organizations,” she told the crowd of approximately 60 gathered for the Park Board meeting.

She said details on efforts continue to be finalized and will be available on the city’s website, www.rochestermn.gov , as they are ready.

The Park Board is expected to make a recommendation regarding the golf courses by the end of the year, with the City Council setting the goal of making a final decision on Jan. 15.