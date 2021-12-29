Golf pro David Richardson retiring to spend more time on the course

After a 40-year career, Rochester golf pro David Richardson sees retirement as an opportunity to play more golf.

“The real truth is I fell in love with playing golf again these past couple of years,” said the Soldiers Field golf pro, who is retiring Friday.

Richardson, who has taken on more citywide administrative duties in recent years, said he’s periodically tried to fit in one round of golf each week during the season, but his daily duties made it a struggle.

“This last year, I made a real commitment to playing twice a week, and I just loved it,” he said, noting a citywide resurgence in golf activity makes it a good time to retire and join others on local courses.

Richardson came to Rochester in 1989, lured from Owatonna Country Club, where he was the head professional for three years, following his start as assistant professional at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minn.

A native of the Fargo-Moorhead area, Richardson said Tom Murphy, a former Lourdes High School golf coach, recruited him to work at the Rochester Golf and Country Club to start a juniors program similar to what was being done at Owatonna and Hazeltine.

“It was a real step up in my career, and one I really enjoyed,” Richardson said of the move.

He made the change to join the city staff and head operations at Soldiers Field 14 years later.

“It was a good move for me and my family to go with the city, and it has worked out wonderfully,” he said of the 2003 transition.

As one of four golf pros on the city’s payroll, Richardson said he’s seen a variety of changes in the past 19 years, including a reorganization of staff that partnered him with fellow golf pro Jeff Gorman, who serves Eastwood Golf Course.

“We have a wonderful working relationship,” Richardson said.While he takes on the business administration of the city’s four courses, Gorman focuses on the grounds and working with superintendents.

Parks and Recreation Director Paul Widman said Gorman will remain in his role and next steps will be determined after the Rochester City Council and Park Board review a National Golf Foundation report next month.

Changing numbers

While the number of participants and revenue had been dropping before 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic pushed more people to golf courses across the nation.

“It’s been a two-year bump and it will continue as time goes on,” Richardson said.

Participation on Rochester's municipal courses was dropping 1% to 2% a year prior 2020. That set off talks about budget cuts and even scaling back the city's four courses. The Soldiers Field course, for example, could be cut to nine holes to make way for more park space.

Richardson said he anticipates the National Golf Foundation report will provide insights to strengthen Rochester’s golf game.

Widman said a sneak peek at the report shows funding cuts are unlikely to be recommended.

“They are concerned about our lack of investment in facilities and long-term maintenance of the courses,” he told the Park Board in November.

Richardson said Rochester officials have mistakenly asserted that the golf program should be self-sustaining, rather than requiring added revenue for maintaining the park properties.

“Rochester has had this, to me, false narrative that that is what is supposed to happen,” he said of operating without additional city funding. “That’s outside of how public golf courses are typically run.”

In 2018 and 2019, Rochester’s four public courses operated with combined losses of $119,462 and $158,449, but 2020 saw revenue exceed expenses by $193,269.

By the end of October, this year’s accounting pointed to a net profit of $282,757.

Widman said the added revenue will be put into the department’s reserves.

“We’ve been at a negative balance for a number of years, so that will help offset that,” he said.

Richardson noted the losses mirror those at other municipal courses, where access to golf is seen as a city service.

“The city of Fargo budgets an $800,000 loss a year,” he said. “The city of Moorhead $400,000. Owatonna has one golf course with a loss of over $200,000 a year. Those cities also look at that, but they are not trying to break even.”

Looking ahead

When it comes to the proposed change to Soldier Field, he said he also expects to see support for maintaining 18 holes.

If that doesn’t happen, Richardson said he anticipates the city will hear from golfers who want to keep the city’s only walkable course in play.

“There are hundreds of people in this community to whom that is near sacred ground,” he said.

David Richardson is retiring after 19 years as the city golf pro. Richardson is photographed Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Soldiers Field Golf Course in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

With the park’s master plan up for review, Richardson said he anticipates the course will remain in place, unless a truly compelling reason for a change emerges.

While he’s stepping away from the day-to-day management of the Soldiers Field course and city golf operations and intends to spend more time with his family and do a little fishing, he plans to remain a part of the local golf scene.

“I hope to get active as a volunteer instructor helping competitive high school golfers, boys and girls,” he said. “I feel I have plenty to give back that way.”