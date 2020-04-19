Bill Judd walked up to the first tee at Willow Creek Golf Course on Saturday, took a swing, and drove the ball far down the fairway.
The shot was good enough to impress the people who were standing around, including Jen O’Hara, who’d come out for the day with her husband and daughter.
“It’s like you’ve been in Arizona playing golf,” O’Hara jokingly told Judd as she waited to take her own first swing of the day.
While Minnesota golfers would be eager to tee up for the first time any year, those on Saturday were recovering from a particularly tiring case of cabin fever.
Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order on Friday allowing golf courses to open amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Though the golf courses still have to make sure precautions are in place, the decision allowed people the chance to get out of their homes and socialize with friends and family on what turned out to be a mostly sunny afternoon.
O’Hara’s family was as excited as any of them.
“Dan got online as soon as it was announced to look at tee times,” O’Hara said of her husband. “We’ve been waiting for this to happen … It’s good to feel a little sense of something normal.”
Despite getting the OK from the state, not all area courses are ready to open, due to a snowstorm that hit the area a week earlier.
Paul Widman, director of parks and recreation for the City of Rochester, said they’re only going to open two of the city’s courses at first, starting with Soldier’s Field, followed by Eastwood Golf Course.
Widman said they’ll consider whether to open the other two, depending on demand and the staff’s ability to keep up with safety precautions. As of the weekend, none of the city’s courses were ready yet.
Scott McDonald, Somerby Golf Club’s head golf professional, said expectations for the season are up in the air due to the pandemic. Many people are going stir-crazy at home, and golf is one of the few things they can do to socialize outside. On the other hand, the pandemic has caused a lot of economic uncertainty, resulting in many lost jobs.
Widman touched on that issue, too.
“We know this has (hit) households really hard,” he said. “We know that some people just won’t be able to golf or golf as often.”
Regardless how many golfers turn out, the game will look slightly different for at least the immediate future. At the city courses, for example, golfers will have to bring their own score cards and pencils. Clubhouse services have also been reduced.
Per the governor’s executive order, McDonald said Somerby Golf Club won’t have any leagues, tournaments or events at the moment.
Golf carts will be limited to one person, though McDonald said there can be more if they belong to the same household. Nor will there be any rakes in the bunkers. The list could go on.
“It’s going to look totally different,” McDonald said. “You’re not shaking hands after the round; you’re maybe giving a wave.”
At Willow Creek on Saturday, there were pieces of foam in the holes so the golf balls wouldn’t actually fall in and have to be fished out.
Nonetheless, Tony Dzubay, another golfer, said the sport is really conducive to social distancing compared to other activities.
Plus, in spite of the need for extra precautions, neither Dzubay nor any of the other golfers who showed up on Saturday seemed to mind.
“At the beginning of every year, there’s always something different,” Dzubay said. “Sometimes we play on frozen greens … it’s good to be out.”