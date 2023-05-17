'Good and bad news': Rochester Public Schools plans to update school start times in 2024-25

ROCHESTER — Rochester Public Schools has proposed new bell times, but they most likely won't be implemented until the 2024-25 year if approved.

Superintendent Kent Pekel wrote a memo on the subject ahead of discussing the issue with the district's School Board on Tuesday night. The board didn't take action on the proposed plan, but it will revisit the issue during the June 6 meeting.

Pekel characterized the update as both "good and bad news."

"I think we have a set of sustainable start times that balance the many competing priorities that we're all committed to meeting," Pekel said. "The bad news is that we need a year to completely redesign our transportation system to implement those start times."

Under the proposed changes, elementary schools would start their day at 7:55 a.m. and end at 2:15 p.m., middle schools would start at 8:35 a.m. and end at 3:15 p.m., and high schools would start at 8:50 a.m. and end at 3:30 p.m.

Even though the school board has yet to vote on the proposed changes, Pekel emphasized that there is "realistically no alternative" to waiting a year to implement them.

Pekel wrote in his memo that the change in start times "can likely be achieved at a neutral cost."

"This is the most intelligent schedule that we've looked at, and I've been here for many years," board member Jean Marvin said. "It makes sense academically for every group."

The selection of bell times is a complex issue since it involves the transportation of more than 10,000 students. The school district covers 218 square miles — far more than the 55 square miles that comprise the city itself.

On top of that, it also provides transportation for other school systems, such as private and charter schools. Pekel indicated that more non-RPS schools may want to take advantage of that opportunity if the district approves the new start times.

"We have urban routes; we have rural routes," Pekel said. "We not only are busing our students, we are expecting to bus a significant increase... that's another layer of complexity that we'll have to manage."

The riddle of finding the sweet spot for school start times is something the district has been struggling with for years.

In 2020, a different iteration of the school board approved changes to the school start time , which were implemented during the 2021-22 year.

That change, however, resulted in large disapproval from the district's elementary school community. As a stopgap, the school district tweaked start times by a mere 10 minutes in May, 2022.

Board member Julie Workman indicated that the issue of finding the best start times has been ongoing for decades.

"From a personal point of view, I remember when our oldest was in first grade and my wish was that by the time he hit ninth grade, it would be in place," Workman said. "He will be 40 this fall."