RED WING — The Goodhue County Board is dotting its I's and crossing its T's in expectation of taking its final few steps to enter the state's closed landfill program.
As part of the process, the county is required to hold a public hearing on the solid waste designation ordinance and it did so in January 2019. But due to a clerical error, that public hearing did not meet the state's requirements for the ordinance, so the county held another public hearing Tuesday night.
"We're starting over on the designation process at this point," said Public Works Director Greg Isakson.
Isakson told the board and those in attendance that the vast majority of the county's solid municipal waste now goes to landfills. However, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has a hierarchy for solid waste, and placing waste in a landfill is the least desirable option.
A better option, according to the MPCA, is to use solid waste to create energy. That option is used in other locations, such as the Olmsted County Waste-to-Energy facility. A similar facility exists in Red Wing, and Goodhue County's solid waste ordinance would funnel all municipal solid waste in the county to that facility, operated by Xcel Energy, to burn the waste and lower the impact on landfills.
Additionally, the county will be able to enter Red Wing's Bench Street Landfill into the closed landfill program, limiting the liability to Goodhue County taxpayers should contaminants from the landfill leech into nearby wells.
"Right now, the county spends about $65,000 a year to monitor wells," Isakson told the county board. However, cleaning up a landfill could cost as much as $10 million. "A similar landfill in Winona is costing the PCA about a half million a year to treat the leeching."
The county and the city of Red Wing have been working on the project for several years, and Board Chairman Paul Drotos said getting the solid waste ordinance across the finish line is a goal of his for this year.
In response to a question from the public, Commissioner Brad Anderson, who has served on the committee for the solid waste ordinance, said the last landfill accepted into the program was in 1998. The Bench Street Landfill is one of the few in the state that is eligible to be added to the program that all taxpayers pay into but some counties see no benefit from.
Anderson said not entering the closed landfill program then having the Bench Street Landfill become an environmental problem would be financially devastating to the county.
Two members of the public wondered if the county, in its agreement with the city, had an out clause should the city not hold up its end of the deal, especially with its solid waste processing facility where all the county's solid waste will be brought for sorting before it's sent to the Xcel power plant.
Anderson said the city and the county both have performance measurements that must be met in the deal. But making changes to the agreement that has been reviewed by the city, the county and the MPCA would be difficult at best at this point.
The next step, Anderson said, is the county has 90 days to negotiate with trash haulers across the county. Since all municipal solid waste in the county must come to the sorting facility in Red Wing, that means haulers as far away as Pine Island, Cannon Falls and Kenyon must bring their trash to Red Wing.
Once that is done, the county will submit the ordinance to the MPCA for final review. Once it's approved by the MPCA, the county board will vote to approve and enact the ordinance, likely this summer.