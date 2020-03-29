RED WING — The Goodhue County 4-H Hog Roast scheduled for April 28 has been canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak, Aly Kloeckner, University of Minnesota Extension, Goodhue County Extension Educator for 4-H Youth Development, announced last week.
The fundraiser funds the county 4-H State Fair scholarships and other county programs.
A refund for tickets may be available sometime in late May. Businesses and individuals who have donated funds, or items, to the event will be contacted in the coming weeks.
Questions should be directed to Kloeckner at (651) 385-3100 or schw1348@umn.edu.