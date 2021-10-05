Goodhue County crash injuries 2 people

MINNEOLA -- A two-vehicle collision on US Highway 52 Tuesday afternoon in Goodhue County sent two people to the hospital.

Cayden James Post, 18, of Goodhue, was driving a 2007 Ford Fusion westbound on County Road 50 when it collided with a 2020 Honda CRV, driven by Cynthia Jean Deblieck, 70, of Zumbrota, going southbound on Highway 52 at 2:43 p.m., according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Post and Deblieck both sustained non-life threatening injuries from the crash. Post was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys, and Deblieck was taken to Cannon Falls Hospital.

The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, Zumbrota Police Department and Ambulance, Wanamingo Fire Department and Cannon Falls Ambulance responded to the scene.