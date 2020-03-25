COVID-19: Number of cases by county in southeast Minnesota
|County
|Cases
|Dodge
|3
|Fillmore
|3
|Goodhue
|1
|Houston
|0
|Mower
|6
|Olmsted
|21
|Wabasha
|3
|Winona
|2
|Last Updated: March 25, 2020
The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) confirmed a presumptive case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Goodhue County on Tuesday. This case is a Goodhue County resident in their 20s, who was exposed to a known case while out of state.
“This is Goodhue County’s first lab confirmed case. Due to limited testing ability, the health experts in Minnesota believe these numbers are much higher,” said Nina Arneson, Director of Goodhue County Health and Human Services, in a press release. “Please if you can, stay home and continue to practice community strategies to stop the spread. Only go out when you need essentials, avoid crowds, cover your cough, stay at least 6 feet away from others, wash your hands frequently, and don’t touch our face, especially eyes, nose and mouth areas. This guidance is to help keep you and your family healthy and to help prevent your health care system from becoming overloaded.”
Goodhue County Board Chair, Paul Drotos, shared his support for healing and emphasized the importance of vigilance and partnerships.
“Goodhue County is fortunate to have strong teams of experts in the medical field, public health sector and emergency preparedness. We appreciate the caring and vigilant community members who help to keep our residents safe and healthy,” said Commissioner Drotos. “By all teams and community members working collaboratively with local, state, and national agencies, we’ll be better able to monitor and contain this outbreak.”
Since the outbreak was first reported in Minnesota in January 2020, there have been 287 positive lab confirmed cases and 1 death. As of 11 a.m. on March 25, Minnesota Department of Health stated that there have been 6,365 completed tests from the Minnesota Department of Health Public Health Lab and 5,110 completed tests from external laboratories.
Statewide COVID-19 Hotlines have been created that are open 7a.m. to 7 p.m. If you have health questions call 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903. If you have schools and child care questions call 651-297-1304 or 1-800-657-3504.
Visit www.cdc.gov and www.health.state.mn.us for more information about COVID-19. For local information, go to the Goodhue County Health and Human Services Facebook page www.facebook.com/gchhs and the Goodhue County Website www.co.goodhue.mn.us.