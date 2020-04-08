RED WING — Goodhue County Commissioner Barney Nesseth said he's concerned about the county's budget going forward due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The money we save this year will allow us not to increase taxes next year," Nesseth said.
While the county's income for 2020 should largely be untouched because the majority comes from property taxes collected by the state, plus funds from state and federal agencies, Nesseth said the state still needs to collect those property taxes. With so many businesses taking a hit due to the pandemic, many businesses might find it difficult to make those payments.
"We need to be in a position to take less," he said. "Revenue may be down because people can't pay their property taxes."
To that end, Nesseth asked the board and county administration to consider looking at cutting some staff or hours.
He pointed to his own bar and restaurant business, which has seen its revenue drop 85 percent and caused him to lay off dozens of workers.
"Some counties are furloughing county workers where they aren’t being used," he said.
County Administrator Scott Arneson said furloughing county workers now would not be beneficial because they are currently all busy.
"We haven’t had a situation where people have run out of work yet," Arneson said. "I don’t foresee that."
Nesseth pointed to jobs he said might not be busy such as passport processing or the land use department. But Arneson said passports make up a very small part of one person's job, and land use employees, while working from home, are still making inspections.
In the end, Arneson agreed to get a report to Nesseth and other commissioners on how busy workers in different county departments have remained during the business shut down due to the virus.
In other business, the board approved a conditional-use permit for a swine finishing feedlot of up to 720 animal units, or 2,400 hogs. The feedlot will include a manure storage pit with a capacity of 500,000 gallons. Manure will be knife-injected into fields as fertilizer each fall, according to the application.
The property is owned by Kent Billman, with Bryan and Brandon Billman as the applicants. It is located about 1.43 miles from Zumbrota near the intersection of 460th Street and 150th Avenue.
The county board reviewed the county planning commission's finding of facts and unanimously approved the CUP.
The county board also approved a CUP for a utility-scale solar project located on 6.5 acres of property owned by Brenton Lexvold, about a mile west of Mazeppa.
The 1-megawatt facility would connect to the Xcel Energy distribution grid, and the CUP would be in effect for 30 years.
The board approved a public hearing for a tax-abatement application for DairiConcepts in Zumbrota. The company has proposed an $87.3 million expansion to its current operation. The expansion would be completed in late 2021.
The hearing was set for the May 5 county board meeting.
Finally, the board agreed to reduce the number of meetings each month from two to one during the duration of the shelter-in-place orders. The next board meeting will be at 9 a.m., May 5.