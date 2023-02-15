Goodhue County voters elect Susan Betcher to county board

RED WING — Voters in Goodhue County District 5 picked Dr. Susan Betcher to serve on the Goodhue County Board of Commissioners in Tuesday's special election.

Betcher, a retired psychiatrist, was appointed as an interim commissioner on Sept. 6, 2022. Her predecessor, Commissioner Paul Drotos, stepped way from the board in July 2022 due to illness. His death on Aug. 4, 2022 triggered a special election .

Betcher beat challenger Edward Moritz with 87% of the vote, per the county's unofficial results.

Moritz ran against Drotos in the 2020 general election.

When Betcher announced her campaign in November 2022, she said in a statement that she wants Goodhue County to remain a great place to live.

"As a board, we need to provide thoughtful stewardship of our economic and natural resources as we work to protect health, safety and opportunity for all county citizens," Betcher said. "Citizens need to know they are getting good value for their tax dollars and know that their voices are being heard."

Betcher graduated from Red Wing High School and went on to study at St. Olaf College and the University of Minnesota Medical School. Prior to serving on the county board, Betcher was on the Wacouta Township Board for six years.

Betcher's term expires in January 2025.