99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, February 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Goodhue County voters elect Susan Betcher to county board

The special election on Tuesday, Feb. 14 determined who would serve the rest of Commissioner Paul Drotos' term. Drotos died Aug. 4, 2022.

IMG_8750249.jpeg
Goodhue County Commissioner Susan Betcher.
Contributed / Susan Betcher
Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
February 15, 2023 09:39 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

RED WING — Voters in Goodhue County District 5 picked Dr. Susan Betcher to serve on the Goodhue County Board of Commissioners in Tuesday's special election.

Betcher, a retired psychiatrist, was appointed as an interim commissioner on Sept. 6, 2022. Her predecessor, Commissioner Paul Drotos, stepped way from the board in July 2022 due to illness. His death on Aug. 4, 2022 triggered a special election .

Betcher beat challenger Edward Moritz with 87% of the vote, per the county's unofficial results.

Also Read
RPD - BURGLARY.png
Local
$7k worth of sports trading cards stolen from Rochester home
The burglary was reported at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14.
February 15, 2023 09:41 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Post Bulletin Minute Podcast logo
Local
Today's Headlines: Pine Island boy learns how to cook from Johnny 'Mango' Mangouras at co-op kitchen
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
February 15, 2023 08:14 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Jennifer Carnahan
Local
Jennifer Carnahan countersues Hagedorn family members, alleging defamation during her House campaign
The new court filings allege that family members of Carnahan's husband, the late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, defamed her in a "malicious attempt to ruin Carnahan's congressional campaign."
February 14, 2023 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden

Moritz ran against Drotos in the 2020 general election.

When Betcher announced her campaign in November 2022, she said in a statement that she wants Goodhue County to remain a great place to live.

ADVERTISEMENT

"As a board, we need to provide thoughtful stewardship of our economic and natural resources as we work to protect health, safety and opportunity for all county citizens," Betcher said. "Citizens need to know they are getting good value for their tax dollars and know that their voices are being heard."

Betcher graduated from Red Wing High School and went on to study at St. Olaf College and the University of Minnesota Medical School. Prior to serving on the county board, Betcher was on the Wacouta Township Board for six years.

Betcher's term expires in January 2025.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSRED WING-WELCH
Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
Dené K. Dryden is the Post Bulletin's region reporter, covering the greater Rochester area. Before joining the Post Bulletin in 2022, she attended Kansas State University and served as an editor for the student newspaper, the Kansas State Collegian, and news director for Wildcat 91.9, K-State's student radio station. Readers can reach Dené at ddryden@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
_DSC0127.JPG
Business
Pine Island boy learns how to cook from Johnny 'Mango' Mangouras at co-op kitchen
Brady Booth-Kowalczyk, 8, is learning to become a chef at Pine Island Cooperative Works from John "Johnny Mango" Mangouras.
February 15, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Answer Man logo
Local
A Ukrainian president by any other name would still smell as sweet
The spelling of the name of Ukraine's leader has left journalists as confused as Muammar Gaddafi ... Kaddafi ... Qaddafi.
February 14, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Answer Man
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: February 12-18, 2023
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
February 14, 2023 01:47 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Nature-Based Kindergarten at Kasson-Mantorville Elementary Schoo
Local
Don't eat the blue snow either: Kasson-Mantorville pilots 'nature-based kindergarten'
"We're already seeing the positive effects with social emotional learning and a decrease in behavioral referrals," Principal Ariana Wright said.
February 14, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer