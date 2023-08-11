Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Goodhue Police Chief, other officers resign over pay, recruitment

Mayor and city council will discuss the issue at a special meeting set for 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14.

Goodhue map.png
Created with Datawrapper
Matthew Stolle
By Matthew Stolle
Today at 6:30 PM

GOODHUE, Minn. — Goodhue city government finds itself in the midst of a crisis amid reports that Goodhue Police Chief Josh Smith and other officers have resigned, according to area news reports.

A special meeting by Goodhue Mayor Ellen Anderson Buck and the city council is planned for 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at city hall.

A special meeting notice was posted to the door of city hall with “Chief Smith, Officer Brecht and part time officers resignations” dryly describing the reason for the meeting. “Pay increase” and “current status of the current police department” are also listed as discussion items.

Find more news important to you

The issue in dispute reportedly revolves around requests for higher pay and better recruitment efforts, according to news reports. According to an anonymous former Goodue City police officer quoted by ABC 6 News, Smith and one other full-time officer are working at present. But part-time police officers resigned immediately.

The Rochester Post Bulletin has sent emails to the mayor, the police chief and Goodhue County Sheriff Marty Kelly seeking comment.

Matthew Stolle
By Matthew Stolle
Matthew Stolle has been a Post Bulletin reporter since 2000 and covered many of the beats that make up a newsroom. In his first several years, he covered K-12 education and higher education in Rochester before shifting to politics. He has also been a features writer. Today, Matt jumps from beat to beat, depending on what his editor and the Rochester area are producing in terms of news. Readers can reach Matthew at 507-281-7415 or mstolle@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
PopRocks.jpg
Local
Downtown Rochester event series, Alive After Five, starts Aug. 17
5h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Meg Hafdahl
Members Only
Business
New book by Rochester horror author takes a scientific look at Agatha Christie's writing
7h ago
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Crossing Guard
Local
Rochester crossing guards say drivers are becoming more dangerous
10h ago
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


IMG_0280 (2).JPG
Minnesota
Relying on federal help not a reality for Featherstone Farm
7h ago
 · 
By  Noah Fish
17-sojo-110750-dj1-8205.jpeg
Members Only
Sports
Spring Valley man on verge of running marathons in all 50 states
13h ago
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
BELISLE.US.AM.QUALIFIER.jpg
Members Only
Sports
Red Wing golfer hopes to add his name to the 'greats' next week at US Amateur
14h ago
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Smith visit.jpg
Local
Parking is about connecting, US Sen. Tina Smith says in Rochester visit
23h ago
 · 
By  Randy Petersen