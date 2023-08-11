Goodhue Police Chief, other officers resign over pay, recruitment

GOODHUE, Minn. — Goodhue city government finds itself in the midst of a crisis amid reports that Goodhue Police Chief Josh Smith and other officers have resigned, according to area news reports.

A special meeting by Goodhue Mayor Ellen Anderson Buck and the city council is planned for 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at city hall.

A special meeting notice was posted to the door of city hall with “Chief Smith, Officer Brecht and part time officers resignations” dryly describing the reason for the meeting. “Pay increase” and “current status of the current police department” are also listed as discussion items.

The issue in dispute reportedly revolves around requests for higher pay and better recruitment efforts, according to news reports. According to an anonymous former Goodue City police officer quoted by ABC 6 News, Smith and one other full-time officer are working at present. But part-time police officers resigned immediately.

The Rochester Post Bulletin has sent emails to the mayor, the police chief and Goodhue County Sheriff Marty Kelly seeking comment.