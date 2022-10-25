Goodhue, Wabasha county voters could be difference in Finstad-Ettinger race

RED WING — As the Nov. 8 general election approaches, voters in Wabasha and Goodhue counties won't see their current congresswoman, U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, or her Republican opponent, Tyler Kistner, on the ballot.

Instead, those voters will play a big role in deciding the winner of Minnesota's 1st Congressional District race between GOP Rep. Brad Finstad, who won a special election in August to fill the rest of late-Rep. Jim Hagedorn's term, and the man he defeated in August, DFL challenger Jeff Ettinger. The change for voters in Goodhue and Wabasha counties comes thanks to congressional redistricting that was done after the 2020 U.S. Census.

And while Ettinger and Finstad might be new to voters in those counties, state legislative candidates more familiar to local voters are hard at work stumping for their preferred congressional candidates.

"Going back to the summer, there was quite a bit of confusion in Goodhue and Wabasha with the redistricting," said Pam Altendorf, the GOP candidate running to represent Minnsota House District 20A, which covers the northeast half of Goodhue County and the northern portion of Wabasha County. "I don't see that anymore. ... We have a victory office in Red Wing, and you can go there to pick up signs, and we've run out of Finstad signs."

Pam Altendorf. Contributed

From one district to another

In a process done once every 10 years, the Minnesota Judicial Branch Special Redistricting Panel redrew the state's congressional and legislative districts using 2020 Census data. In the process of creating eight congressional districts with roughly 713,112 residents apiece, the 1st Congressional District lost parts of Cottonwood, Brown, Le Sueur and Rice counties and gained all of Goodhue and Wabasha counties, plus the southeastern corner of Rice County.

With congressional and legislative boundary lines shifting, registered voters in Goodhue and Wabasha counties received new voter registration cards. Wabasha County Auditor/Treasurer Rhonda Otto said many voters were curious about the change.

"When people received their cards, we did get a lot of calls unto 'Why?'" Otto said. "And we had to explain to them that our senate (district number) changed from 21 to 20 ... and that their legislative district changed to 1 instead of 2."

The special election to fill the remainder of Hagedorn's term following his February death resulted in a complex situation for Goodhue and Wabasha voters. Since Hagedorn was elected under the old CD1 boundaries, the special election encompassed that territory — Wabasha, Goodhue and certain Rice County voters didn't have the special election on their Aug. 9 ballots. But because the candidate elected to office for the 2023-24 term will represent the new CD1, registered Republicans and DFLers in Wabasha and Goodhue counties could vote in their respective CD1 primaries on that same day.

"People didn't understand that, so that's where we had to explain to them that we were not in the special election," Otto said. "They were just more upset that they thought the person that was elected was going to run the office, and they didn't get to vote. And (we said), 'No, this person finishes out the year ... and you vote in November."

Under the old district boundaries, Finstad won the special election with a 4,633-vote margin over Ettinger. In Goodhue and Wabasha counties, registered Republicans cast 4,858 ballots for Finstad in his general election primary over State Rep. Jeremy Munson; 2,936 DFLers in those counties cast their votes for Ettinger in his primary.

Now that the primary and special elections have passed, voters seem to be more aware of the newly changed districts, said Brian Anderson, finance director for Goodhue County. So far, Anderson said "a fair amount of people" are taking advantage of early voting options in Goodhue County. In Wabasha County, as of Oct. 24, election officials have sent out 2,322 absentee and mail ballots — roughly half the number of absentee and mail ballots sent in 2020, but on par with 2018.

"There was a lot of publicity about it, during the redistricting process," Anderson said. "And then walking people through that, you know, we won't be able to vote on this part of it, but the latter half we will be able to. ... And I think people understood it."

On-the-ground communication

Part of that understanding could come from candidates like Altendorf, who are calling attention to other candidates on the ballot besides themselves.

"It is an advantage for all of our DFL campaigns when we work together," said Laurel Stinson, DFL candidate for House District 20A. "When I team up with Brad Drenckhahn, our Senate (District 20) candidate, and we team up with Jeff Ettinger's campaign, we all benefit from each others' knowledge and connections and can really amplify each others' voices."

Laurel Stinson

Through door knocking and other campaign outreach efforts, Stinson said Goodhue and Wabasha voters are pretty engaged in the CD1 race.

"Angie Craig was really popular in Red Wing, in particular, and so I think I've heard a lot of folks express their concern that being in a new district, they're not sure they'll get the same level of attention," Stinson said. "CD1 is a much wider geographical area, so I think that people are paying attention."

On the GOP side, Altendorf said issues such as inflation are motivating voters to pay attention to the midterm elections.

"I feel like people are more politically aware right now, and I think it's because things are happening that personally affect them," Altendorf said. "So, what I'm seeing is they are more aware of what's happening both at the national level and at the state level."

When she door knocks, Altendorf gives out flyers that contain information about GOP candidates elsewhere on the ballot, including Finstad. Senate District 20 GOP hopeful Steve Drazkowski also uses those flyers.

"As we're at the door, it's hard to handle eight pieces of literature or something, and you want to certainly help the team, and that's what we're doing," Drazkowski said.

However, Drazkowski said voters seem more aware of the legislative district changes than the CD2-to-CD1 switch.

"I think there's more understanding that the legislative districts changed because we're talking about it," Drazkowski said. "And we're talking to a lot of people about it, but certainly there's a huge learning curve for the populace there as well. But even much less awareness about the congressional district lines.

Drazkowski said he anticipates voters will vote for the CD1 candidate in the same party as their pick for the governor's office.

"You might have people going into the voting booth and looking at the congressional race and not recognizing either name," he said. "In that case, they're gonna vote the way they did in the race above it."