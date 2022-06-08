SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Goose management report show reduced number of eggs found in Rochester parks

Fewer discovered nests appear to have allowed more eggs to hatch in second year of management effort.

geese
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
June 07, 2022 09:20 PM
ROCHESTER — Volunteers collected a total of 262 goose eggs from 48 nests in an effort to manage the number of resident geese in city parks.

“We weren’t as aggressive this year,” Rochester Parks and Recreation Director Paul Widman said of the effort to prevent goose eggs from hatching in city parks. “That was in response to a lot of comments.”

The number of eggs prevented from hatching this year is a 33% reduction when compared to 393 eggs treated in 77 nests found in Silver Lake and Cascade Lake parks last year, when the goose management program started.

The 2022 report to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources shows eggs were only removed from nests in Silver Lake and Quarry Hill parks.

None were removed from Cascade Lake, Foster Arend or Soldiers Field parks.

Park staff and volunteers replaced eggs found in the first half of a 28-day incubation period with ceramic replacements, meant to ensure geese don’t lay new eggs to replace missing eggs.

The option was a switch from last year, when eggs were coated with oil to prevent hatching,

Widman said a lengthened nesting period due to cooler spring weather might have affected the number of nests found, pointing to a larger number of goslings seen in Cascade Lake and Silver Lake parks this year.

He said many of the young Cascade Lake geese appear to have hatched from nests on properties adjacent to the park, which are not covered by the city’s permit to limit hatching.

“We can’t do anything there,” he said of the other properties, but he also pointed to the fact that lower numbers this year don’t equal long-term change.

“We’ve only reduced the growth in population,” he said. “We haven’t reduced the population.”

With lifespans of five to 10 years for the resident geese that populate city parks throughout the year, he said management efforts will likely take a decade to lasting change in overall numbers.

Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
