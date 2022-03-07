GOP governor forum to be held in Rochester Thursday

ROCHESTER — A forum featuring Minnesota’s GOP gubernatorial candidates will be held Thursday, March 10 at Rochester’s Eagles Club and will feature a speed dating round that will allow attendees an opportunity to question the candidates personally.

The GOP forum will be 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 10. The club is located at 917 15th Ave. SE, Rochester.

All but one of the candidates has confirmed that they will attend. They include Sen. Michelle Benson, former Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, former senator and physician Scott Jensen, Army veteran and business executive Kendall Qualls and former commissioner of public safety Rich Stanek. Dr. Neil Shad will not be attending.

Tickets cost $10.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. The forum will include an introduction of candidates, a Q&A, and summary remarks. During the speed dating round, candidates will be arrayed around the perimeter of the room, and attendees will be free to visit whichever candidate they like.

Republicans will hold their state convention on May 13 and 14 at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, where delegates will decide on an endorsed candidate for governor. A primary will be held Aug. 9 if an endorsed candidate is challenged.

The winner will run against DFL Gov. Tim Walz.

