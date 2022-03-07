SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

GOP governor forum to be held in Rochester Thursday

All the candidates will be there but one; nominee will face Walz.

mn gop candidates.jpg
Minnesota GOP governor candidates, top row from left: Paul Gazelka, Michelle Benson, Mike Murphy. Bottom row from left: Kendall Qualls, Richard Stanek, Scott Jensen.
Contributed
Matthew Stolle
By Matthew Stolle
March 07, 2022 03:58 PM
Share

ROCHESTER — A forum featuring Minnesota’s GOP gubernatorial candidates will be held Thursday, March 10 at Rochester’s Eagles Club and will feature a speed dating round that will allow attendees an opportunity to question the candidates personally.

The GOP forum will be 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 10. The club is located at 917 15th Ave. SE, Rochester.

Also Read
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
Local
Special election to fill out Hagedorn's term has its first GOP candidates
The race could get crowded in the coming days.
March 04, 2022 04:03 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
2020 Carla Nelson
Local
Sen. Carla Nelson announces she was diagnosed with breast cancer
Nelson said she is now cancer-free because of early detection.
March 04, 2022 03:59 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Oresta Felts.jpg
Exclusive
Local
WSU administrator watches in devastation the war in her native Ukraine
'People in Ukraine are fighting for democracy.'
March 04, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle

All but one of the candidates has confirmed that they will attend. They include Sen. Michelle Benson, former Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, former senator and physician Scott Jensen, Army veteran and business executive Kendall Qualls and former commissioner of public safety Rich Stanek. Dr. Neil Shad will not be attending.

Tickets cost $10.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. The forum will include an introduction of candidates, a Q&A, and summary remarks. During the speed dating round, candidates will be arrayed around the perimeter of the room, and attendees will be free to visit whichever candidate they like.

ADVERTISEMENT

Republicans will hold their state convention on May 13 and 14 at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, where delegates will decide on an endorsed candidate for governor. A primary will be held Aug. 9 if an endorsed candidate is challenged.

The winner will run against DFL Gov. Tim Walz.

GOP Gubernatorial forum:

  • 6:30 p.m. — Doors open.
  • 7 p.m. — Welcome.
  • 7:02 p.m. — Introductions of the candidates.
  • 7:06 p.m. — Q&A. Prepared questions will be asked with each candidate given 75 seconds to reply.
  • 8:15 p.m. — Summary remarks. Each candidate will have two minutes to say whatever they like. 
  • 8:30 p.m. — Speed dating. Each candidate will be set up at a separate table on the room perimeter. Attendees will be free to visit whichever candidate they like on whatever schedule they like.
  • 9 p.m. — Close.
Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTER
What to read next
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
Popular Rochester eyewear store moves to new downtown spot
The new location of Optical Vision with Flair is bookended by Eagle Grocery and Tangerine Gifts. That space has been home to a variety of businesses in recent years.
March 07, 2022 05:12 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Olmsted County logo
Local
Olmsted County seeking feedback related to race and racism study as public health issue
Feedback from the survey will be collected through the beginning of May 2022, and implementation planning for the final recommendations is expected fall 2022.
March 07, 2022 04:50 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff report
Gavel court crime stock
Local
Former City of Canton clerk sentenced on embezzlement, theft charges
Lolitta Marie Melander, 54, of Lanesboro, was sentenced by Judge Matthew Opat to up to 10 years of supervised probation, 120 days in jail and 50 hours of community service.
March 07, 2022 04:48 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Scam graphic
Local
Olmsted County woman possibly scammed out of $31,000
Olmsted County Sheriff's deputies took a report of a scam on Saturday, March 5, 2022. It was not immediately known Monday morning if the woman's brokerage company was able to stop the transfer of funds.
March 07, 2022 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts