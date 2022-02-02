GOP's harshest critic of Walz's shutdown pandemic policies wins GOP straw poll

ROCHESTER — Dr. Scott Jensen, a critic of DFL Gov. Tim Walz’s pandemic shutdown policies in 2020, won the Republican Party Caucus Straw Poll by a 3-1 ratio,

Jensen won 6,144 votes, far oustripping the other candidates in the statewide preference ballot.

Former GOP Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka drew 2,206 votes, followed by Neil Shah with 1,878 votes, Kendall Qualls 1,802 votes, Mike Murphy 1,744 votes and state Sen. Michelle Benson 1,076 votes, according to votes tallied by the Jensen campaign.

People are directed to their rooms during the GOP Precinct Caucuses Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

The straw poll was the most newsworthy item to emerge from Tuesday’s GOP precinct caucuses in which people gathered in community centers, schools and homes to discuss the candidates and issues.

One local GOP activist said Jensen’s strong showing reflected not only his message, but that the former state senator has been campaigning longer than the other candidates.

“He had a message that people liked, and he’s been basically campaigning for the last year,” said Bill Kuisle, a former state senator. “Most of the others were three to four months into it.”

Chris Brandt, GOP chairman for the Republican Party of Olmsted County, attributed Jensen’s strong showing to a superior outreach program.

“He’s got a phenomenal media organization behind him,” Brandt said. “At least twice a week for probably close to a year, he has been sending out very well-written emails to a wide list of people.”

Jensen has made the governor’s handling of the pandemic his top issue, arguing that the governor’s approach was heavy-handed and authoritarian.

"The No. 1 issue for him is medical freedom, and the shutdowns,” Brandt said.

Jensen argues that Walz used faulty modeling to shutdown businesses, which “devastated jobs and incomes.”

“Fourteen days to flatten the curve turned into one-man rule for over a year,” Jensen says on his campaign website.

Jensen’s straw poll victory gives him momentum, especially in fund raising, but whether it will carry through to victory at the GOP state convention in Rochester is an open question.

“Straw polls usually haven’t carried through in the past,” Kuisle said. “I don’t know if they will now or not. It definitely gives them a fund raising edge and stuff like that.

More than 400 people turned out for precinct caucuses in Olmsted County, a showing one GOP leader estimated as a “fair turnout.”

Kuisle said more candidates may enter the race, and while GOP governor candidates typically promise to support the endorsed candidate, the unpredictability of this race may lead to a primary fight.

People gather during the GOP Precinct Caucuses Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

“Scott definitely has the momentum,” Kuisle said. “Anything’s possible. I think there might be other heavyweights to enter the race yet. So it might go straight to the primary.”

DFL State Party Chairman Ken Martin said the results of the GOP poll confirm that the “same dangerous anti-vaccine conspiracy theories that have prolonged the pandemic will dominate the Republican primary for governor.’”

“Scott Jensen has put lives in danger by repeatedly lying about the vaccine for his own political gain,” Martin said.