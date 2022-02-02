SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

GOP's harshest critic of Walz's shutdown pandemic policies wins GOP straw poll

Area Republicans says win gives Scott Jensen momentum, but doesn't make him shoo-in for endorsement

GOP Precinct Caucuses
Kim Wettleson, left, speaks during the GOP Precinct Caucuses Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Matthew Stolle
By Matthew Stolle
February 02, 2022 11:32 AM
Share

ROCHESTER — Dr. Scott Jensen, a critic of DFL Gov. Tim Walz’s pandemic shutdown policies in 2020, won the Republican Party Caucus Straw Poll by a 3-1 ratio,

Jensen won 6,144 votes, far oustripping the other candidates in the statewide preference ballot.

Former GOP Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka drew 2,206 votes, followed by Neil Shah with 1,878 votes, Kendall Qualls 1,802 votes, Mike Murphy 1,744 votes and state Sen. Michelle Benson 1,076 votes, according to votes tallied by the Jensen campaign.

GOP Precinct Caucuses
People are directed to their rooms during the GOP Precinct Caucuses Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

The straw poll was the most newsworthy item to emerge from Tuesday’s GOP precinct caucuses in which people gathered in community centers, schools and homes to discuss the candidates and issues.

One local GOP activist said Jensen’s strong showing reflected not only his message, but that the former state senator has been campaigning longer than the other candidates.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He had a message that people liked, and he’s been basically campaigning for the last year,” said Bill Kuisle, a former state senator. “Most of the others were three to four months into it.”

Chris Brandt, GOP chairman for the Republican Party of Olmsted County, attributed Jensen’s strong showing to a superior outreach program.

“He’s got a phenomenal media organization behind him,” Brandt said. “At least twice a week for probably close to a year, he has been sending out very well-written emails to a wide list of people.”

Jensen has made the governor’s handling of the pandemic his top issue, arguing that the governor’s approach was heavy-handed and authoritarian.

Also Read
Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson
Minnesota
Hennepin sheriff says he won't seek reelection following drunken crash
Hutchinson said in statement he would not step down before his term ends next January.
February 02, 2022 10:47 AM
 · 
By  MPR News Staff
MNGOP.jpg
Minnesota
Scott Jensen clears GOP pack in Minnesota straw poll
The former state senator bested the large group of Republican contenders aiming to unseat Gov. Tim Walz.
February 02, 2022 09:39 AM
 · 
By  Dana Ferguson
4477529+Minnesota Capitol rotunda.jpg
Minnesota
Watch: Gov. Walz, Minnesota legislative leaders take questions in Forum News Service event
The event put the leaders of the state's divided government into a space with Minnesota reporters to answer questions on any topic.
February 02, 2022 09:02 AM
 · 
By  Forum News Service

"The No. 1 issue for him is medical freedom, and the shutdowns,” Brandt said.

Jensen argues that Walz used faulty modeling to shutdown businesses, which “devastated jobs and incomes.”

“Fourteen days to flatten the curve turned into one-man rule for over a year,” Jensen says on his campaign website.

Jensen’s straw poll victory gives him momentum, especially in fund raising, but whether it will carry through to victory at the GOP state convention in Rochester is an open question.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Straw polls usually haven’t carried through in the past,” Kuisle said. “I don’t know if they will now or not. It definitely gives them a fund raising edge and stuff like that.

More than 400 people turned out for precinct caucuses in Olmsted County, a showing one GOP leader estimated as a “fair turnout.”

Kuisle said more candidates may enter the race, and while GOP governor candidates typically promise to support the endorsed candidate, the unpredictability of this race may lead to a primary fight.

GOP Precinct Caucuses
People gather during the GOP Precinct Caucuses Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

“Scott definitely has the momentum,” Kuisle said. “Anything’s possible. I think there might be other heavyweights to enter the race yet. So it might go straight to the primary.”

DFL State Party Chairman Ken Martin said the results of the GOP poll confirm that the “same dangerous anti-vaccine conspiracy theories that have prolonged the pandemic will dominate the Republican primary for governor.’”

“Scott Jensen has put lives in danger by repeatedly lying about the vaccine for his own political gain,” Martin said.

GOP Precinct Caucuses
1/5: Jim Kluth speaks during the GOP Precinct Caucuses Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
GOP Precinct Caucuses
2/5: Pamphlets sit on a table during the GOP Precinct Caucuses Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
GOP Precinct Caucuses
3/5: People gather during the GOP Precinct Caucuses Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
GOP Precinct Caucuses
4/5: Kim Wettleson, left, speaks during the GOP Precinct Caucuses Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
GOP Precinct Caucuses
5/5: People enter during the GOP Precinct Caucuses Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSELECTION 2022REPUBLICAN PARTYTIM WALZ
What to read next
Behind the Headlines Podcast - Matthew Stolle
Local
Listen: Post Bulletin reporter Matthew Stolle talks 1987 abduction and murder of Stephen B. Small
The Post Bulletin's "Behind the Headline" podcast brings reporters from our newsroom on to discuss their stories and how they go about their reporting.
February 02, 2022 01:13 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Business
Rochester senior living complex sold for $26.5 million, $3.9 million more than in November
Florida-based Lloyd Jones Multifamily Management, as Rochester 30 PropCo LLC, purchased Rochester's River Bend Assisted Living & Memory Care complex on Jan. 31 for $26.5 million, $3.9 million more than the last purchase price on Nov. 10.
February 02, 2022 11:59 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Abdusalam Omar Hussein.
Local
Rochester man charged in November 2019 shooting ruled incompetent
On Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, Olmsted County District Court Judge Lisa Hayne found 41-year-old Abdusalam Omar Hussein incompetent. Hussein had pleaded not guilty to a charge of second-degree assault. .
February 02, 2022 11:49 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Rochester School Board
Local
Rochester school officials unconcerned with previous failed effort by superintendent search firm
"We're not just relying on the search firm. We're also going to do our own random calls — not just from the list of references they give us," said Melissa Amundsen, one of the board members involved in the search firm selection process.
February 02, 2022 11:19 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer