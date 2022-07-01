Gov. Tim Walz authorizes state disaster assistance for Winona County

ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz authorized emergency assistance for Winona County for the damage sustained due to heavy rain on May 19, 2022.

“We are working closely with local officials to ensure they have the resources and support they need to help Winona County recover from heavy rain this past spring,” said Gov. Walz in a press release. “We are stronger when we work together, and the State of Minnesota is committed to supporting the people and places impacted by severe weather events.”

On May 19, Winona County received more than 5 inches of rain over a couple of hours that washed out roads and triggered mudslides. The resulting damage closed roads and interrupted power service throughout the county.

The Department of Public Safety division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management will work with Winona County Officials to provide assistance.