Gov. Tim Walz in Rochester to discuss public safety funding with local leaders

ROCHESTER — Local emergency response leaders met with Gov. Tim Walz Thursday afternoon, April 14, 2022, to share their view of how a proposed $300 million spread across the state could increase public safety and help agencies improve.

The visit was part of Walz's statewide public safety tour, which began on Feb. 23, 2022, with a roundtable meeting with local leaders and emergency services in the north Twin Cities suburb of Brooklyn Park.

Since then, Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan have traveled to Burnsville, Moorhead, New Ulm, St. Cloud, Stillwater, St. Louis Park, Duluth, Eagan and North Minneapolis.

"The one thing that has been consistent in this is that it is not consistent across communities, and there are solutions out there," Walz said.

Under the Walz-Flanagan budget to Move Minnesota Forward, Rochester would receive more than $2 million per year of the $300 million public safety plan. Olmsted County would receive more than $725,000.

If approved by the state legislature, the money, which comes from the state's $9.25 billion surplus, would be sent to cities and counties to invest in public safety efforts that local government entities determine useful or necessary.

Walz said the money would help triage short-term increases in crime, fund innovative approaches by communities and take a holistic approach to address "upstream" causes of crime.

"It's always better to prevent a fire than put one out," Walz said. "It's always better to stop a shooting before it gets there, and then to understated all the factors."

During the discussion, Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin and Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson also touted the city-county partnership with embedded outreach specialists and social workers.

"This is what people are looking for when they talk reform, I think," Walz said.

The program, which began in July 2017, has grown from one social worker to four social workers. Rochester Fire Chief Eric Kerska said the fire department also uses the outreach specialists when dealing with calls involving vulnerable adults.

Speaking on the community's needs, Rochester Mayor Kim Norton and Franklin both spoke of the challenges of recruiting new officers.

"Gone are the days where we just sit back and say the candidates and recruits are going to come us. No," Frankiln said. "We've got to get on offense, we got to go after them, we got to go after them younger and really incentivize them to enter into law enforcement, which includes cadet programs, internships, a very robust Community Service Officer, CSO, program."

Kerska spoke about the fire department's creation of a high school program that gets students college credits toward a career in firefighting before graduation. Recruitment, he said, needs to begin even before high school.

"We have to create the excitement for our high school program," Kerska said. "But we are talking about co-responding with mental health. Well if you think about recruitment issues, how about co-responding with the school system for public safety? How do we tie these things together because we have to build a feeder system early."

Investments in recruitment and retention adverting campaigns as well as student loan financing and retention incentives aimed at increasing interest in law enforcement are aspects included in the proposed Walz-Flanagan budget.

Many also spoke of the need for more resources for wellness programs for first responders as those in the field statewide have experienced an increase of early retirements due to post-traumatic stress disorder.

"Not only do we need help on the back end, but we need to do more on the front end. We’ve been doing a lot of that stuff, and I think we are a little lucky here because we are bigger agencies, but I'm going to speak for small town sheriffs and the small town chiefs – they don’t have those resources – they've got nothing," Torgerson said. "If there is something that the state can do to help with this on the wellness end of things, I'm talking about whole wellness, physical and spiritual, something that really needs to be done on front-end. We are doing some good things here but we can do more."

Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety John Harrington, Rochester City Administrator and State Rep. Tina Liebling, of Rochester, were also in attendance.