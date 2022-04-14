SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 14
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Gov. Tim Walz in Rochester to discuss public safety funding with local leaders

The one hour discussion between Walz, Rochester police Chief Jim Franklin, Rochester Fire Chief Eric Kerska, Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson, Rochester Mayor Kim Norton and others addressed Walz's $300 million budget plan.

Gov. Tim Walz sits at a table in front of the Minnesota flag and the U.S. flag. On one side is Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson and Rochester Fire Chief Eric Kerska and on the other side is Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin and Rochester Mayor Kim Norton.
Gov. Tim Walz (center) was in Rochester Thursday afternoon, April 14, 2022, to meet with local leaders as part of his statewide public safety tour to talk about a proposed $300 million to use for public safety initiatives. He was joined by, from left, Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson, Rochester Fire Chief Eric Kerska, Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin and Rochester Mayor Kim Norton.
Emily Cutts / Post Bulletin
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
April 14, 2022 05:37 PM
Share

ROCHESTER — Local emergency response leaders met with Gov. Tim Walz Thursday afternoon, April 14, 2022, to share their view of how a proposed $300 million spread across the state could increase public safety and help agencies improve.

The visit was part of Walz's statewide public safety tour, which began on Feb. 23, 2022, with a roundtable meeting with local leaders and emergency services in the north Twin Cities suburb of Brooklyn Park.

Since then, Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan have traveled to Burnsville, Moorhead, New Ulm, St. Cloud, Stillwater, St. Louis Park, Duluth, Eagan and North Minneapolis.

"The one thing that has been consistent in this is that it is not consistent across communities, and there are solutions out there," Walz said.

Under the Walz-Flanagan budget to Move Minnesota Forward, Rochester would receive more than $2 million per year of the $300 million public safety plan. Olmsted County would receive more than $725,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

If approved by the state legislature, the money, which comes from the state's $9.25 billion surplus, would be sent to cities and counties to invest in public safety efforts that local government entities determine useful or necessary.

Walz said the money would help triage short-term increases in crime, fund innovative approaches by communities and take a holistic approach to address "upstream" causes of crime.

"It's always better to prevent a fire than put one out," Walz said. "It's always better to stop a shooting before it gets there, and then to understated all the factors."

During the discussion, Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin and Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson also touted the city-county partnership with embedded outreach specialists and social workers.

"This is what people are looking for when they talk reform, I think," Walz said.

Also Read
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: April 10-16, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
April 14, 2022 07:19 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Gavel Court Crime Courts
Minnesota
St. Paul man sentenced to 1 year in prison for voicemail threats against U.S. representative
On Jan. 11, 2021, the man left a voicemail at the California office of the U.S. representative threatening to cause “pain in every way possible” and “make it so you can’t even walk in anything but a wheelchair,” according to the criminal complaint against him.
April 13, 2022 12:33 PM
 · 
By  St. Paul Pioneer Press
US-NEWS-FLA-MISSINGWOMAN-1-FL
The Vault
Family of missing woman asks for 8 years: ‘Where is Trukita?’ Now, a recent arrest brings the pain back
The news of Trukita Scott’s disappearance eventually faded from headlines, but her relatives’ pain has lingered. And Carl Watts Jr.’s arrest made the ache worse.
April 12, 2022 07:05 PM
 · 
By  Angie DiMichele / South Florida Sun Sentinel
Load More

The program, which began in July 2017, has grown from one social worker to four social workers. Rochester Fire Chief Eric Kerska said the fire department also uses the outreach specialists when dealing with calls involving vulnerable adults.

Speaking on the community's needs, Rochester Mayor Kim Norton and Franklin both spoke of the challenges of recruiting new officers.

"Gone are the days where we just sit back and say the candidates and recruits are going to come us. No," Frankiln said. "We've got to get on offense, we got to go after them, we got to go after them younger and really incentivize them to enter into law enforcement, which includes cadet programs, internships, a very robust Community Service Officer, CSO, program."

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerska spoke about the fire department's creation of a high school program that gets students college credits toward a career in firefighting before graduation. Recruitment, he said, needs to begin even before high school.

"We have to create the excitement for our high school program," Kerska said. "But we are talking about co-responding with mental health. Well if you think about recruitment issues, how about co-responding with the school system for public safety? How do we tie these things together because we have to build a feeder system early."

Investments in recruitment and retention adverting campaigns as well as student loan financing and retention incentives aimed at increasing interest in law enforcement are aspects included in the proposed Walz-Flanagan budget.

Many also spoke of the need for more resources for wellness programs for first responders as those in the field statewide have experienced an increase of early retirements due to post-traumatic stress disorder.

"Not only do we need help on the back end, but we need to do more on the front end. We’ve been doing a lot of that stuff, and I think we are a little lucky here because we are bigger agencies, but I'm going to speak for small town sheriffs and the small town chiefs – they don’t have those resources – they've got nothing," Torgerson said. "If there is something that the state can do to help with this on the wellness end of things, I'm talking about whole wellness, physical and spiritual, something that really needs to be done on front-end. We are doing some good things here but we can do more."

Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety John Harrington, Rochester City Administrator and State Rep. Tina Liebling, of Rochester, were also in attendance.

Related Topics: PUBLIC SAFETYTIM WALZGOVERNMENT AND POLITICSMINNESOTA LEGISLATUREROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENT
What to read next
Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin and Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson
Local
Center for the American Experiment event on crime rescheduled for April 26
The event was originally scheduled for March 15, but was canceled by the Rochester Golf and Country Club after protests.
April 14, 2022 03:49 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Drone - Taopi Tornado Damage
Local
Officials: 10 houses destroyed in Tuesday's Taopi tornado
Mower County officials say funds are not yet available to assist families in their recovery.
April 14, 2022 03:25 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
01 111621-MAYO-CLINIC-SHUTTLE-BUS-06687.jpg
Local
Kutzky neighbors see reprieve from shuttle bus traffic
Sewer project forces route change that some hope will spur long-term use of alternate route.
April 14, 2022 01:53 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Academic Notebook.png
Local
Academic Notebook: Scholarship competition winner and award finalist
Scholarship competition winner
April 14, 2022 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports