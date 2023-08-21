Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Gov. Walz appoints Massachusetts official to lead new Paid Family and Medical Leave program

Greg Norfleet will join the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development next month and will spearhead the creation of the state's Paid Family and Medical Leave program.

Governor Tim Walz in Rochester
Governor Tim Walz speaks at the Minnesota BioBusiness Center in downtown Rochester after a tour of Mill Creek Life Sciences and before a meeting with small business owners Wednesday, March 1, 2023.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
Today at 3:56 PM

ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz announced Monday, Aug. 21, that Greg Norfleet, a Massachusetts state official, will join the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development next month as the director of the state's Paid Family and Medical Leave program.

"Greg Norfleet brings a wealth of leadership and direct experience in establishing a successful state Paid Family and Medical Leave program,” Walz said in a statement. "I look forward to working with him as we build out a program that will support Minnesota’s workers and businesses, improve economic security for families, and make Minnesota an even better place to live and work."

Norfleet served as the deputy director for operations for Massachusett's Paid Family and Medical Leave program, which was put into practice in 2021. Currently, Norfleet is the chief operating officer at the Massachusetts Department of Early Education and Care.

“Minnesota is a national leader for innovative legislation, and Paid Family and Medical Leave is a positive game-changer for the state,” Norfleet said. “I am thrilled to join DEED at a transformational moment to establish and lead a vital program that will support families during important moments in their lives, help businesses retain workers and attract new talent to the state.”

The Paid Family and Medical Leave program was signed into law earlier this year. Beginning in 2026, Minnesota workers will be eligible for partial wage replacement benefits when they take up to 12 weeks at a time to care for a newborn, a sick relative or to recover from illness themselves.

