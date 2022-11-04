SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, November 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Gov. Walz, DFL candidates make case in Rochester

In the final stretch of this election season, DFL candidates implored voter to hit the polls with four days to Nov. 8.

DFL Campaign Event
Gov. Tim Walz, who is running for re-election, cheers with supporters after a campaign event at the Olmsted County DFL office Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
November 04, 2022 06:59 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Vote is the word.

It’s the word six DFL candidates, including Gov. Tim Walz, shared with supporters and campaign volunteers on Friday, Nov. 4 in Rochester. As the third stop of their “DFL Get Out the Vote” tour, the statewide candidates cheered on each other and the 100 supporters crammed into the DFL Action Center. The DFL candidates, many of whom are running for reelection, include Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan, attorney general Keith Ellison, secretary of state Steve Simon, state auditor Julie Blaha and Jeff Ettinger running for Congressional District 1.

“We can talk about the policies, we can talk about tax policy, we can talk about funding, but it really comes down to this is you talk to your neighbors,” Walz said.

In the final stretch of this election season, or four and a half days, candidates implored people to vote in every race and finish campaigning strong.

The slew of leaders encouraged people to share about the important issues such as reproductive rights, education, families, help for seniors and LGBTQ rights. Candidates shared their vision of more inclusive communities and caring for the “least of these.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Supporter Beth Elliott said “reproductive freedom” is the issue most important to her, and she volunteers on the local and state levels of Planned Parenthood.

DFL Campaign Event
Gov. Tim Walz, who is running for re-election, speaks during a campaign event at the Olmsted County DFL office Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

“Just encourage people to go out and vote, participate in this,” Elliott said. “We have to participate otherwise your voice isn’t heard and we need to give these people who are strong and courageous enough to stand up and want to represent us, we need to let them how we feel about things and voting is another way to do that.”

While claiming hope as the “superpower” of the DFL party, Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison emphasized how voting can bring hope to reality.

“While I breathe, I vote,” Harrison said in rephrasing the motto from his native South Carolina: “While I breathe, I hope.”

With a room full of political posters, pamphlets, stickers and action sign-up sheets, the location rang of voter support, designating Rochester as “ground zero” and stating “victory runs through Rochester,” as DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin and Ellison said.

Also Read
Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png
Business
A seventh set of Golden Arches is on the way to northeast Rochester
A new McDonald's restaurant is on order for northeast Rochester on the southwest corner of Viola Road Northeast and East Circle Drive. The Rochester City Council has agreed to sell the land to McDonald’s for $900,000. Plans filed with the city this week show a proposed 4,438-square-foot restaurant.
November 04, 2022 05:11 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
IMG_0180.jpg
Local
Seasons Hospice House reaches 25-year mark: How hospice has changed the way we think about death and dying
Twenty-five years ago, few knew what hospice is. Today, few have not been impacted by the care it provides.
November 04, 2022 05:03 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Kelly Larson
Business
CEO hopes to use Rochester as a launching pad for her space network startup
Aquarian Space, a startup company with aspirations of becoming the Internet service provider for the moon and the solar system, has set up shop in Rochester.
November 04, 2022 04:54 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger

During 10 minutes on the platform, Walz highlighted relationships, talking about his eldest daughter Hope; how health care professionals, teachers and construction laborers lead through the pandemic; and the way that supporters share with their neighbors.

That final message was one emphasized by many at Friday’s rally.

Blaha asked people to invite others to vote through door-to-door campaigns, and talked about the importance of every race and every election-related shift.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adam Hutchins, who is an organizer with the laborers union out of Minneapolis, said people should talk about the importance of voting.

“Just make sure that the candidate that they’re voting for has the best interest at heart, there’s a lot of misconceptions about which party is doing what for who, and we just try and make sure people look at the candidates, their voting records and what’s going to suit them and their families,” said Hutchins.

The election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Voting information is available at sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting.

MORE "DFL GET OUT THE VOTE" PHOTOS:

DFL Campaign Event
Gov. Tim Walz, who is running for re-election, speaks during a campaign event at the Olmsted County DFL office Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
DFL Campaign Event
Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, who is running for re-election with Gov. Tim Walz, speaks during a campaign event at the Olmsted County DFL office Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
DFL Campaign Event
Attorney General Keith Ellison, who is running for re-election, speaks during a campaign event at the Olmsted County DFL office Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
DFL Campaign Event
Supporters gather for a campaign event at the Olmsted County DFL office Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
DFL Campaign Event
Jeff Ettinger, the DFL candidate for Minnesota's First Congressional District, speaks during a campaign event at the Olmsted County DFL office Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
DFL Campaign Event
DNC Chair Jaime Harrison speaks during a campaign event at the Olmsted County DFL office Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
DFL Campaign Event
State Auditor Julie Blaha, who is running for re-election, speaks during a campaign event at the Olmsted County DFL office Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
DFL Campaign Event
Secretary of State Steve Simon, who is running for re-election, speaks during a campaign event at the Olmsted County DFL office Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
DFL Campaign Event
Gov. Tim Walz, who is running for re-election, speaks during a campaign event at the Olmsted County DFL office Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
DFL Campaign Event
Gov. Tim Walz, is running for re-election, mingles with supporters after a campaign event at the Olmsted County DFL office Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
DFL Campaign Event
Gov. Tim Walz, who is running for re-election, cheers with supporters after a campaign event at the Olmsted County DFL office Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
DFL Campaign Event
Supporters gather for a campaign event at the Olmsted County DFL office Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
DFL Campaign Event
Gov. Tim Walz, who is running for re-election, speaks during a campaign event at the Olmsted County DFL office Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
DFL Campaign Event
State Auditor Julie Blaha, who is running for re-election, speaks during a campaign event at the Olmsted County DFL office Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: ROCHESTERGOVERNMENT AND POLITICSELECTION 2022
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in enhancing online articles as well as education, feature and health reporting.
What to read next
Triton Public Schools
Local
Triton teacher suspended after pushing student who sprayed hot sparks at him
The teacher would have to complete classroom management training course as well as anger management counseling within a year to have the penalty removed.
November 04, 2022 04:49 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
tamarick shaffer
Local
Rochester man sentenced to almost 3 years for Apache Mall armed robbery
Tamarick Leondre Shaffer, 23, pointed a handgun at an Apache Mall employee after Shaffer was confronted for stealing a sweatshirt.
November 04, 2022 02:14 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Heard Around Rochester Podcast logo
Business
Heard Around Rochester: Real estate moves; restaurant robot
New episodes are published weekly on Fridays.
November 04, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Timothy Daniel Loftus
Local
Rochester man charged with murder gets $500k bail Friday
Timothy Daniel Loftus, 41, of Rochester, is facing felony charges related to the murder of Tia Mercedes Arleth, a woman with close ties to Rochester. Her badly decomposed body was found in an Olmsted County field this summer.
November 04, 2022 11:07 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson