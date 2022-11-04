Gov. Walz, DFL candidates make case in Rochester

ROCHESTER — Vote is the word.

It’s the word six DFL candidates, including Gov. Tim Walz, shared with supporters and campaign volunteers on Friday, Nov. 4 in Rochester. As the third stop of their “DFL Get Out the Vote” tour, the statewide candidates cheered on each other and the 100 supporters crammed into the DFL Action Center. The DFL candidates, many of whom are running for reelection, include Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan, attorney general Keith Ellison, secretary of state Steve Simon, state auditor Julie Blaha and Jeff Ettinger running for Congressional District 1.

“We can talk about the policies, we can talk about tax policy, we can talk about funding, but it really comes down to this is you talk to your neighbors,” Walz said.

In the final stretch of this election season, or four and a half days, candidates implored people to vote in every race and finish campaigning strong.

The slew of leaders encouraged people to share about the important issues such as reproductive rights, education, families, help for seniors and LGBTQ rights. Candidates shared their vision of more inclusive communities and caring for the “least of these.”

Supporter Beth Elliott said “reproductive freedom” is the issue most important to her, and she volunteers on the local and state levels of Planned Parenthood.

Gov. Tim Walz, who is running for re-election, speaks during a campaign event at the Olmsted County DFL office Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

“Just encourage people to go out and vote, participate in this,” Elliott said. “We have to participate otherwise your voice isn’t heard and we need to give these people who are strong and courageous enough to stand up and want to represent us, we need to let them how we feel about things and voting is another way to do that.”

While claiming hope as the “superpower” of the DFL party, Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison emphasized how voting can bring hope to reality.

“While I breathe, I vote,” Harrison said in rephrasing the motto from his native South Carolina: “While I breathe, I hope.”

With a room full of political posters, pamphlets, stickers and action sign-up sheets, the location rang of voter support, designating Rochester as “ground zero” and stating “victory runs through Rochester,” as DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin and Ellison said.

During 10 minutes on the platform, Walz highlighted relationships, talking about his eldest daughter Hope; how health care professionals, teachers and construction laborers lead through the pandemic; and the way that supporters share with their neighbors.

That final message was one emphasized by many at Friday’s rally.

Blaha asked people to invite others to vote through door-to-door campaigns, and talked about the importance of every race and every election-related shift.

Adam Hutchins, who is an organizer with the laborers union out of Minneapolis, said people should talk about the importance of voting.

“Just make sure that the candidate that they’re voting for has the best interest at heart, there’s a lot of misconceptions about which party is doing what for who, and we just try and make sure people look at the candidates, their voting records and what’s going to suit them and their families,” said Hutchins.

The election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Voting information is available at sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting.

