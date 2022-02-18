Governor orders flags flown at half-staff in Hagedorn's honor
Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.
ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff at all state buildings until sunset on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in honor and remembrance of Rep. Jim Hagedorn.
Hagedorn died Thursday, Feb. 18, 2022, at 59 after a lengthy battle with kidney cancer.
“Congressman Hagedorn proudly served Minnesota’s First District since 2019,” Walz said in his proclamation. “The State of Minnesota requests that all flags be lowered to honor and remember Congressman Hagedorn’s life and service.”
