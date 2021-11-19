SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Graham Briggs leaving position as director of Olmsted County Public Health Services

Associate Directors of OCPHS Denise Daniels and Michael Melius will be sharing OCPHS director duties for the organization while the county searches for a new director.

8a1b31b87ec64bcbb6988577b17e80af.jpg
Graham Briggs, director of Olmsted County Public Health Services, speaks during a March press conference at the city-county Government Center. (file photo)
By Post Bulletin staff report
November 19, 2021 05:48 AM
Graham Briggs, the director of Olmsted County Public Health Services, has decided to leave his position to pursue other opportunities.

“I am so proud of Olmsted County’s public health team and our response in the pandemic," said Briggs, whose three-year tenure included spending the past 22 months overseeing the county’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. "It’s taken a communitywide effort to navigate through the last couple of years and our efforts have saved lives."

He said Thursday that the community has a way to go as the pandemic continues and the county remains an area with a high rate of community transmission.

"My hope is that as I step down on this role others will step up and continue the effort," he said.

Associate Directors of Olmsted County Public Health Service Denise Daniels and Michael Melius are sharing the department's director duties for the organization while the county searches for a new director.

“Olmsted County is in a position to emerge from the pandemic more quickly with a rebounding economy and stronger ties between all of our residents," Briggs said.

Olmsted County Board Chairwoman Stephanie Podulke said Briggs has helped put the county in the enviable position as a voice for public health.

“He led us through a very, very difficult time, and he was always there," she said, noting the job was daunting.

“He was always calm, always well informed and always gracious,” she added.

Olmsted County Administrator Heidi Welsch also credited Briggs for his work during the pandemic.

“Graham remains a trusted leader for our entire community,” she said. “Not only did he lead our county’s COVID response efforts, but he also oversaw other essential public health activities that continued throughout the pandemic.”

Briggs said he's still pondering his next move.

"I look forward to my next step while Olmsted County takes its next as well," he said.

