Graham Park grandstand's future uncertain after structural problems revealed during inspection

With Olmsted County Fair looming, county officials are looking at options to address seating that has been subject of historic debate.

6555a3f6ece587eaa3d879e5046afb22.jpg
The grandstands at the Olmsted County Fair in 2019.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo
By Randy Petersen
Today at 11:14 AM

ROCHESTER — Olmsted County is pondering options for grandstand seating with less than 70 days left until the start of the county fair.

County officials announced Wednesday morning that the 1938 Graham Park grandstand did not pass a recent structural inspection by the Institute for Environmental Assessment & LS Engineers Inc.

“Over the years, the county has invested money to repair and maintain the grandstand,” Olmsted County Board Chairman Gregg Wright said in a statement regarding the findings of an April 26 inspection. “However, age, exposure to weather, and the natural wear on materials have contributed to the deterioration of the 85-year-old structure.”

Find more news important to you

Such inspections are required every 10 years under state statute, and the grandstand’s 2014 inspection prompted structural repairs to meet the minimum standard of safety.

In reporting the latest findings the county has stated its priority is the health and safety of residents and visitors.

“To that end, the county is considering options for alternative seating for Olmsted County Fair events that would normally involve seating in the grandstand in July 2023, if repairs are unfeasible,” the announcement stated. “Additionally, the county is exploring future options for the grandstand in coordination with the Graham Park master plan.”

The 2018 Graham Park master plan points to the grandstand’s age and infrequent use.

“If preserved, it will likely require structural stabilization, some seat replacement, remediation for lead paint, and other cosmetic repairs in the near future,” the plan’s report states. “The grandstand is used roughly four times/year.”

It also acknowledges that “debate exists over the grandstand’s merit as a historic structure.”

Graham Park Master Plan by randy on Scribd

In 2019, Rochester’s Heritage Preservation Commission discussed placing Graham Park, or elements of the park, on its list of potential historic landmarks, but state statute put the grounds out of reach.

The statute states: “When lands lying within the corporate limits of towns or cities are owned by a county or agricultural society and used for agricultural fair purposes, the lands and the buildings now or hereafter erected are exempt from the zoning, building, and other ordinances of the town or city.”

The park’s master plan contemplates replacing the grandstand with a seating knoll in what is suggested as a fourth phase of proposed changes.

“The proposed seating knoll retains the area’s function as a place to watch large events – it has stepped seating for 300 and grass seating for 700 more –but it adds value to the park as a low maintenance feature that can be used throughout the year. landform like the knoll creates an inviting surface for play and lounging, while the stepped seating can be programmed seasonally as an attraction when it’s not being used for events,” the plan states.

No timeline for the multi-phased master plan has been finalized, and the county is currently seeking state support for a proposed exhibition center, which has been discussed as a priority related to the master plan.

According to Wednesday’s county statement, the existing Graham Park Planning Group is working with the Olmsted County Fair Board to address options and accommodate this summer’s needs, while also discussing future options.

“We have a good working relationship with Olmsted County staff, the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners, and the Graham Park Planning Group and are in agreement that the safety of fairgoers will always be top priority,” Olmsted County Fair Board President Scott Schneider said.

The county fair is scheduled for July 24-30.

By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
