Olmsted County Public Health, in collaboration with Olmsted Medical Center and Mayo Clinic, is increasing hours at the Graham Park community COVID-19 testing site starting Thursday.
The new hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
County staff reports the Graham Park site hours are being changed to better align with Mayo Clinics two collection sites, as well as reduce confusion and improve better customer service.
Individuals are required to call their primary care provider to have a phone screening to determine if testing is appropriate. If approved, patients will be directed to a specimen collection site and will receive further instructions at the site.
Mayo patients should call 507-293-9525, and all others should contact Olmsted Medical Center at 507-292-7266.