Grand opening for Highway 14's new lanes is Tuesday

CLAREMONT — Get ready for a party two years in the making.

On Tuesday, the Minnesota Department of Transportation will host a public celebration to kick off the opening of the new route of U.S. Highway 14 between Owatonna and Dodge Center. The celebration will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Dodge County Road 3 interchange on the south side of Claremont.

The celebration will precede the opening of the new Highway 14 between Dodge Center and Owatonna. Traffic is expected to transition onto the new highway after the ceremony and later in the day.

RELATED: Highway 14 — the new open road After two years of work, traffic will start flowing on U.S. Highway 14's newest segment Nov. 9.

“I’ll bring a bottle of champagne for that,” said Minnesota Sen. Dave Senjem, R-Rochester. "I've been working on this all the way back to my initial days in the Legislature."

Senjem worked with other legislators and MnDOT officials to get the bonding bill passed that provided the funding for the project.

"This is a corridor that's very popular in our district," Senjem said. "It's heavily used by a lot of people traversing east to west across Minnesota." The highway is now four lanes between Rochester and Mankato.

Senjem said he plans to be there Tuesday to talk about the improvement of the road, especially its safety.

"All of us, me included, know two or three people who died on that highway," he said. "We’ll remember them Tuesday as well."

Anyone who wants to attend the celebration and ribbon-cutting Tuesday should take the current Highway 14 to Claremont and then make their way to Dodge County Road 3, crossing over the highway and following parking directions to the westbound lanes at the shoulders and on the off-ramp.

In addition to the program of speakers, including Senjem, the Triton High School Band will play the national anthem and a ceremonial ribbon will be cut.