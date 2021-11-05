SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Grand opening for Highway 14's new lanes is Tuesday

MnDOT invites public to event at new interchange in Claremont.

Brian Todd
By Brian Todd
November 05, 2021 07:43 AM
Share

CLAREMONT — Get ready for a party two years in the making.

On Tuesday, the Minnesota Department of Transportation will host a public celebration to kick off the opening of the new route of U.S. Highway 14 between Owatonna and Dodge Center. The celebration will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Dodge County Road 3 interchange on the south side of Claremont.

The celebration will precede the opening of the new Highway 14 between Dodge Center and Owatonna. Traffic is expected to transition onto the new highway after the ceremony and later in the day.

RELATED: Highway 14 — the new open road After two years of work, traffic will start flowing on U.S. Highway 14's newest segment Nov. 9.
“I’ll bring a bottle of champagne for that,” said Minnesota Sen. Dave Senjem, R-Rochester. "I've been working on this all the way back to my initial days in the Legislature."

Senjem worked with other legislators and MnDOT officials to get the bonding bill passed that provided the funding for the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This is a corridor that's very popular in our district," Senjem said. "It's heavily used by a lot of people traversing east to west across Minnesota." The highway is now four lanes between Rochester and Mankato.

Senjem said he plans to be there Tuesday to talk about the improvement of the road, especially its safety.

"All of us, me included, know two or three people who died on that highway," he said. "We’ll remember them Tuesday as well."

Anyone who wants to attend the celebration and ribbon-cutting Tuesday should take the current Highway 14 to Claremont and then make their way to Dodge County Road 3, crossing over the highway and following parking directions to the westbound lanes at the shoulders and on the off-ramp.

In addition to the program of speakers, including Senjem, the Triton High School Band will play the national anthem and a ceremonial ribbon will be cut.

Related Topics: TRAFFIC AND CONSTRUCTIONOWATONNADODGE COUNTY
What to read next
Rochester Public Transit
Local
Rochester buses again plan to provide warmth Thursday
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
January 05, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts