Grandstand options remain uncertain as discussions continue

ROCHESTER — A trio of Olmsted County Fair grandstand events face uncertainty as options for seating continue to be investigated less than two months from opening day.

Options for Graham Park seating remain under review following the announcement that the existing grandstand cannot be used in its current condition, leaving uncertainty for the fair’s largest events, which require ample open space and seating.

“We are really talking about three days,” said Mat Miller, the county’s director of facilities and building operations. “It’s three events. It’s bull riding, it’s autocross and it’s the demolition derby.”

Miller said he’s been gathering bids for potential grandstand repairs and reconstruction, as well as temporary seating, since it was announced that the grandstand failed a late-April inspection.

The grandstand, which was originally built in 1938 as a Work Projects Administration project, is required by state statute to be certified for use every 10 years.

Miller said county staff plan to meet with Olmsted County Fair Board members after Memorial Day to compare notes and seek the best possible short-term plan, while also looking at what will happen long term.

Fair Board President Scott Schneider said the grandstand seating is key to the fair’s success, since the crowds fuel activity elsewhere, which attracts vendors that help support the weeklong event.

“If you lose the grandstand, you lose your activities,” he said, pointing out the bull-riding event sold out last year for the first time and the weekend auto-related events have consistently filled the grandstands.

Cam McCarrick, of Simpson, Minn., driving car 3C hits a car driven by Cassandra Hall in a 21-and-under heat at the Impact Motorsports Promotions’ demolition derby at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds Sunday, July 31, 2022. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

With that in mind, he said the board wants to work with the county to make sure the 2023 fair can be as successful as possible, even if it involves finding temporary seating.

“We understand that it’s not their fault, and it’s not our fault,” he said.

Master plan status

It’s not the first time the status of the grandstand has been in question.

Commissioner Sheila Kiscaden pointed out during a recent commissioners’ retreat that the previous inspection resulted in needed repairs.

“The county invested close to $100,000,” she said, adding: “We knew the structural problems were not going to get easier to resolve.”

The structure’s disrepair was cited in the 2018 Graham Park master plan, which pointed to the potential for removing the grandstand and replacing it with different type of seating to serve a festival ground as part of a fourth phase of work.

The four-phased plan hasn’t followed a strict timeline, however, with some work being shifted based on need or available funding.

“We have done parts of (phase) one, most of three, a little bit of two and none of four,” Miller said of work that started with addressing deferred maintenance in the Graham arenas and skipped to establishing space for the farmer's market.

People shop during the Grand Opening of the outdoor farmer’s market on Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Rochester. The market moved locations in 2020 from downtown to Graham Park. Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com

Now, the grandstand options are getting more attention as the county also ponders what will be done with $8 million in state funds the Minnesota Legislature approved to build a new expo center at the park.

While the immediate course of action will be to find a seating option for this year’s fair, Miller, Schnieder and county commissioners said long-term seating will likely affect future fair operations.

“In my mind, it’s the beginning of the end, if you lose the grandstand,” Schnieder said.

Commissioner Mark Thein agreed: “If you don’t have the big draws, then you don’t get the big rides. Then you can’t afford to host a fair.”

However, Schneider said it doesn’t mean the current seating must be maintained. He said his ideal solution would be to find an acceptable seating option for this year and then look at replacing the grandstand before the 2024 fair.

Historic connections

Others object to the replacement option, pointing to a preference for restoring the structure that was built as part of a federal program to provide jobs in the 1930s.

A 2013 report prepared by Collaborative Design Group and Blue Planet Museum Consulting highlighted the historic significance of the grandstand and other Graham Park structures.

An undated photo shows the Olmsted County grandstand and connected grounds used for large events. Post Bulletin file photo

“Close inspection of these WPA-constructed structures reveals that they have good integrity, having retained their original location and configuration with most of their original materials in at least average condition,” the report states. “With this in mind, the study's recommendations focus on appropriate measures for maintaining them and allowing for current use, and for taking best advantage of available state and national programs that support preservation of historic structures.”

While the county has been able to restore and repurpose some of the structures outlined in the report, Miller said the past two state-mandated inspections make doing the same with the grandstand more challenging.

Decisions pending

As Miller collects bids for addressing options, County Administrator Heidi Welsch said county commissioners are planning to address a variety of Graham Park items during a June 23 retreat.

The commissioners could also address more immediate needs during their regular June 6 meeting, if needed. No special county board meetings on the topic are currently scheduled, Welsch said.

Miller said the county’s master plan for Graham park leaves the options for seating open. While a proposed design suggests creating seating on a grassy knoll, nothing has been officially adopted.

“We didn’t get far enough into the master plan to identify it,” he said, pointing out that the number of potential seats has also been undetermined.

Schnieder said the fair could continue with an alternate seating option, but how it moves forward would depend on location and space that could be used for shows.

Author from Minneapolis is the second band to play at the Olmsted County Fair in Rochester on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

Miller said a shift in shows could be one option, or some events, such as the demolition derby, could be held in a slightly different location with temporary seating for the night.

“If you look at Freeborn County, they’ve evolved to music-only entertainment, and I think there are successful models out there that can do it without an autocross or demolition derby,” he said.

Schnieder said a music-only option could be considered, but it also comes with some risk, especially if this year’s events don’t happen as planned.

He said the fair is beginning to draw national music acts, but failing to meet standards and expectations could hinder its reputation and ability to work with promoters.

For now, he said the volunteer board is working to make sure county staff and commissioners are aware of their needs and concerns about the upcoming fair, and they are holding on to hope that an adequate solution is possible.

“We have a great working relationship with the county and the commissioners,” he said.