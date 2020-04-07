A pair of city-funded opportunities seek to add to other relief programs being offered to Rochester businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city is dedicating half of the $100,000 it set aside for its Economic Stability Team to reward innovation and collaborative efforts in dealing with emerging challenges.
The $50,000 is being matched by the Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency to provide grants of up to $2,000 to local small businesses that are working together to find ways to respond to the challenges posed by COVID-19.
“This is yet another way we can support small businesses during this challenging time,” said DMC EDA Executive Director Lisa Clarke of the new Keep it Local, COVID-19 Innovators Grant Program. “This new grant program that DMC is helping to fund will provide new opportunities for businesses today as they prepare for tomorrow’s new normal.”
The dedicated DMC EDA funds are only available to businesses in the DMC district, but city funds can be used throughout the city.
According to the city’s announcement of the grant program, an eligible project could involve a Rochester restaurant partnering with another Rochester company to design a website for take-out orders.
Both the grant applicant and its service provider must be located in the city, and neither can employ more than the equivalent of 50 full-time employees.
Grants cannot exceed $2,000.
Applying for a grant will not disqualify a business from receiving funds from the Small Business Administration Emergency Loan Program, Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development assistance programs, or potential local assistance programs.
The Rochester Downtown Alliance will administer the grant.
“Our small-business community contributes so much energy, creativity, and uniqueness to both downtown and the wider Rochester community,” RDA Executive Director Holly Masek said. “We are honored to be able to assist in this way, and we look forward to seeing how businesses step forward to help each other innovate and grow in response to the challenges posed by COVID-19.”
More information about the grant is available on the RDA website at https://www.downtownrochestermn.com/get-involved/grant-opportunities. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis beginning April 17.
In addition to helping fund the grants, the city has dedicated $20,000 to increase the capacity of the local Small Business Development Center in an effort to assist businesses applying for government aid, adapting existing business plans, and managing decreases in demand for products or services.
“Economic Stability Team members are hearing from the business community that assistance in navigating through the various federal and state and programs is needed,” Rochester Assistant City Administrator Terry Spaeth said.
The Economic Stability Team includes representatives from the city, Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce, Rochester Area Economic Development, Olmsted County, DMC EDA and RDA.