A protest of statewide policies intended to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus was planned in downtown Rochester today, according to social media posts.
The call to block downtown streets, including four blocks of South Broadway and streets outside the city-county Government Center, for up to three hours echoes similar protest events around the U.S. the past week.
Local law enforcement officers and Mayo Clinic did not immediately respond to calls seeking comment.
Greg Gallas, who shared the post on social media, said he doesn’t know who is planning or organizing the protest, but added that he supports the effort, calling measures “Draconian.”
“There’s a number of small businesses that can start opening their doors and take reasonable measures,” he said, pointing to bars and restaurants, and nail and hair salons as examples.
The post shows a map with South Broadway Avenue from Center Street to Fourth Street Southwest highlighted, along with highlighting the approaches to bridges over the Zumbro River on Fourth Street Southwest and Civic Center Drive. The protest is scheduled from noon to 3 p.m.
“I think the governor has overreacted,” Gallas said.
He pointed to neighboring states, including North Dakota and South Dakota, where stay-at-home orders haven’t been issued, saying their economies continue to function.
South Dakota’s policy has also led to the state having the 12th-highest per-capita rate of COVID-19 infections in the nation, with about 199 cases per 100,000 people. Minnesota ranks 47th, with fewer than 46 cases per 100,000 people.
State epidemiologists point to Minnesota’s low numbers as a sign the stay-at-home order and distancing efforts have been effective.
The stay-at-home order was issued March 25 and went into effect March 27. It has since been extended to May 4. Bars, restaurants, theaters and other businesses were ordered to close March 17.