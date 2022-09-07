Grief in the extreme: Rochester man describes surviving the death of two daughters, mom in traffic collision

ROCHESTER — Randy and Char Stocker of Rochester have shouldered more grief than any married couple should have to bear.

It’s the first response a person has when reading Randy Stocker’s new book, “Hugs Help.”

On July 22, 2003, Stocker’s mom, Jean Stocker, and his two daughters, Amy, 9, and Jenelle, 19, were killed when a semi-truck broadsided their car. The girls had spent the previous day with their grandparents, watching movies, playing games and eating popcorn.

The three spent part of the next day shopping at a mall, where Jean Stocker bought new, back-to-school clothes for her granddaughters. The crash occurred after leaving the mall. The driver of the semi was later found to have been reading when he ran through a stop sign and plowed into their vehicle.

Stocker’s book is a survivor’s guide about living through crippling despair and pain. For a long time after the crash, the couple would wake up each day “realizing our daughters were dead and that this would be like the previous day.”

Today, Stocker and his wife consider themselves survivors. Though they still live with grief and were fundamentally changed by their loss, they learned how to move forward and be the nurturing couple they had always been. They adopted a child from China. The couple later moved to Rochester where their adopted daughter, Melissa, attended and graduated from Lourdes High Schools. They also have a son, Matt, who lives in Rochester.

Stocker’s book is many things. How people grieve differently. How to survive first birthdays and holidays after tragic loss. How grief changes people.

It is also a book for people whose friends and family have suffered loss, and how they can be source of comfort for those who are grieving.

Stocker found that the church and counselors were often inadequate guides, unable to imagine what he and his wife were living through. Friends offered what was meant to be well-intentioned advice, the sort of “time heals all wounds” or “your daughters are in a better place,” remarks that often deepened their pain rather than offer healing. Sometimes those friends faded away.

Why did you write this book?

We have a story to tell. We survived something that’s unimaginable for most people. After my daughters were killed, it helped our grieving to help other people who are grieving. People started reaching out to me who had lost children as well. And I started reaching out to them, saying, “You probably don’t think you can survive losing a child, but you can. And I’m an example.”

What do you attribute your ability to endure such a loss?

My wife and I grieve so differently. I would go to church every single Sunday. And I would leave Mass about halfway through and go out to the cemetery and cry my head off. One day, I was out there when some guy I didn’t know put his hands on my shoulders. He asked me what was going on. He was a Catholic minister. He had seen me crying and yelling and screaming. And I told him what happened and he explained free will to me. He basically said that God gives us the free will to make decisions on our own. God didn’t take my daughters from me, my mom from me. The driver of a semi used his free will to read a book while driving a fully-loaded semi. And that’s what killed my daughters. So instead blaming God for not protecting my daughters, I started thanking God for the nine and 19 years I had with them.

You have started a bereavement ministry. You have a Facebook page called "Hugs Help" devoted to it. And you have a book. You conduct bereavement groups. How did your ministry get started?

We lived in Quincy, Ill., when the accident happened. We did not get much support from the church. We realized that people don’t know what to say or do or how to react around someone that’s grieving like we were. And that really hurt us. At some point in time, I realized that there’s got to be a better way to comfort people who are grieving.

Your book is not only a guide for people to survive extreme loss and grief. It also offers advice to people who know friends or family who have suffered a loss of a child. Your point is that some people inadvertently deepen the pain of a person dealing with such loss.

Everybody grieves differently. We’re all totally different. Try to understand the grief. A lot of times we jump right in and say what’s on the top of our mind like, “Randy, how are you doing?” “Well, my two daughters and mom were killed yesterday. How do you think I’m doing?” People say a lot of dumb things. A lot of people feel they need to deal with and fix the griever instead of comforting the griever. Some people see grieving as a problem to be solved. You don’t solve the problem of somebody that’s lost family members. You try to comfort them, be a source of solace, be proactive. You help them whenever you can.

Randy Stocker is the author of "Hugs Help: Our Story of Tragic Loss, Survival, and Helping Others" on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Rochester. Stocker lost two daughters and his mother in a car crash in 2003. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

In your book, you talk about how your wife, Char, would see friends in the grocery store, only to be ignored by them because they wanted to avoid the subject of talking about her daughters. Those are incredibly sad stories. How do you view those friends? Is it understandable how they acted? Or were they being selfish?

It happens all the time. People like to be comfortable, and if you’re not comfortable around a griever, you don’t know what to say or what to do, you just pretend that you don’t see them. That hurts just as much. I’m hoping my book will get people more comfortable dealing with grief and what to say or do. If you don't know what to say or do, just give them a hug. Say you are thinking of them. You don’t have to say anything or do anything. Just say, “Hey, I’m here for you.”

One of the themes of your book is that grief is a part of being human. It’s not an illness or disorder that can be treated with an ample medicine chest. But you also describe how anti-depression medication was helpful to you and without it, you fell into a black despair. Could you describe how medicine helped you?

The first few weeks after the accident, you couldn’t sleep or function at all. So the doctor prescribed depression medicine for me. Men are tough; we don’t like medicine. I’ve never liked medicine. But I got on it. And it gave me an even keel. After a while, on three separate occasions, I dropped it cold turkey. It was amazing how fast that sense of being even keeled would go away. I didn’t get suicidal, but I got pretty close all three times. Part of my book basically says that if you know anybody that’s taking depression medicine and they start acting weird because I was acting weird, ask them about the medicine. Because I made the commitment after that third time to take it forever.

How did you end up in Rochester?

After my daughters and my mom died, we had all lived in the same house together in Quincy, Ill. And every time we’d go in every room or walk by their bedrooms, we just had these terrible memories. So we sold that house and bought a different house. And the memories came with us. The memories don’t go away. We moved to Rochester because the daughter we adopted, Melissa, and our son, Matt, are best friends. And he moved here about eight years ago. And we wanted them to be close together because it’s a family unit. Nothing is more important than family.

How did you and your wife decide to adopt a child?

When I told a couple of friends that we had decided to adopt, they said, "Why the heck would you want to adopt?" I was 45 at the time. Char was 48. My answer was, “We have more love to give.” That’s why we adopted. Char pushed it and I fought it at first. I was worried about comparing our new daughter to Jenelle and Amy. I thought it wouldn’t be fair to whoever we adopted, because I thought Jenelle and Amy were absolutely amazing people. So I fought it for a while. Then I agreed to adopt Melissa. It was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.

From the book

Six things a griever won’t say, but wants to:



Please be patient and understanding with me. I need to grieve in my own way and in my own time. Please do not try taking away my grief or fix my pain. It would help me most if you just listened to me and let me cry on your shoulder. If you feel like it, please cry with me. I encourage you to share your stories of my loved one with me. Mention his/her name. I need to hear them. Please never stop calling me. You might think you are respecting my privacy, but to me it feels like abandonment. I will never be the same person as I was. I have been through a traumatic experience. Please accept me for who I am today. Please be patient and understanding with me.

"Hugs Help," a self-published work, can be bought on Amazon.com for $2.99 for Kindle, $13.99 for paperback or $24,95 for hardback, or purchased from the author by contacting Stocker at randy@hugshelp.org . The book costs $14.