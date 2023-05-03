Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Groundbreaking set for Rochester clock tower project

Fire department tower is being funded by community efforts and will house historic clock and bell.

Bell and clock tower
An artist's rendering shows plans for a new tower to hold Rochester's historic bell and clock near the fire station at the intersection of Sixth Street and South Broadway Avenue.
Contributed
By Staff reports
Today at 9:20 AM

ROCHESTER — Years of planning and preparation is leading to a May 16 groundbreaking for a new clock tower at Rochester’s South Broadway Avenue fire station.

The tower will house the city’s historic clock and bell that originally stood near the Sixth Street Southeast and Broadway location.

Efforts to restore and display the original bell and clock started in 2015, after they were moved from near Mayo Civic Center to make room for an expansion project.

Find more news important to you

Initial community fundraising was spurred by a $100,000 contribution from Alan Calavano, a.k.a. “Mr. Rochester Historian, who died 2016.

“It became his dying wish that the clock, re-discovered due to the determination of the late Fire Chief Ollie Mertz, be restored as an iconic gateway landmark to Rochester,” said Bari Amadio, the executor of Calavano’s estate. “He donated $100,000 as part of the effort to preserve the past for present and future generations, with the belief that the community would again rise to the challenge in bringing back the clock tower.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bring Back the Clock Tower has continued to raise funds and create a design for the new tower.

The work will be recognized with the groundbreaking at 3:30 p.m. May 16 at the fire station at 521 S. Broadway Ave The event is expected to kick off important activities needed to restore and reinstall the historic elements.

The tower’s design will be similar to the first fire station’s clock tower, which was first erected with its bell in 1898 with the Central Fire Station and was one of the most recognizable city monuments.

In 1899, the clock face was installed after being entirely financed by community fundraising. It remained in place until 1930, when the fire station was demolished to make way for city expansion.

The clock and bell emerged from storage in the 1980s and have been moved between three locations.

Rochester Fire Chief Eric Kerska said efforts to fund the community project continue.

Community members and businesses can support the work through the purchase of a paver, level recognition on the plaque wall and cash donations.

Bring Back the Clock Tower is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and all donations are tax-deductible to the extent provided by the law. For more information about the Rochester Clock Tower, or to give a donation, visit RochClockTower.org .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Olmsted Medical Center
Health
Mask mandate relaxed at Olmsted Medical Center facilities
May 03, 2023 09:33 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
072021-HAZY-SKIES-9924.jpg
Health
Minnesota air quality forecast in 2023 is becoming clearer
May 03, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
IMG_7359.JPG
Local
School resource officers expected to remain after Rochester Public Schools hears about alternative options
May 03, 2023 05:44 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Fresh harvested edible various mushrooms from market
Lifestyle
Mad for mushrooms
May 03, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Holly Ebel
Shaughnessy photo.jpg
Prep
Rochester father, daughter both recognized for impact on Minnesota swimming and diving
May 03, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Paul Krause.jpg
Pro
Former Viking Paul Krause hosts draft party at the ultimate man cave
May 03, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Lourdes, Dover-Eyota baseball
Prep
Photos: Lourdes, Dover-Eyota baseball on May 2, 2023
May 02, 2023 07:42 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott