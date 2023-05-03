Groundbreaking set for Rochester clock tower project

ROCHESTER — Years of planning and preparation is leading to a May 16 groundbreaking for a new clock tower at Rochester’s South Broadway Avenue fire station.

The tower will house the city’s historic clock and bell that originally stood near the Sixth Street Southeast and Broadway location.

Efforts to restore and display the original bell and clock started in 2015, after they were moved from near Mayo Civic Center to make room for an expansion project.

Initial community fundraising was spurred by a $100,000 contribution from Alan Calavano, a.k.a. “Mr. Rochester Historian, who died 2016.

“It became his dying wish that the clock, re-discovered due to the determination of the late Fire Chief Ollie Mertz, be restored as an iconic gateway landmark to Rochester,” said Bari Amadio, the executor of Calavano’s estate. “He donated $100,000 as part of the effort to preserve the past for present and future generations, with the belief that the community would again rise to the challenge in bringing back the clock tower.”

The Bring Back the Clock Tower has continued to raise funds and create a design for the new tower.

The work will be recognized with the groundbreaking at 3:30 p.m. May 16 at the fire station at 521 S. Broadway Ave The event is expected to kick off important activities needed to restore and reinstall the historic elements.

The tower’s design will be similar to the first fire station’s clock tower, which was first erected with its bell in 1898 with the Central Fire Station and was one of the most recognizable city monuments.

In 1899, the clock face was installed after being entirely financed by community fundraising. It remained in place until 1930, when the fire station was demolished to make way for city expansion.

The clock and bell emerged from storage in the 1980s and have been moved between three locations.

Rochester Fire Chief Eric Kerska said efforts to fund the community project continue.

Community members and businesses can support the work through the purchase of a paver, level recognition on the plaque wall and cash donations.

Bring Back the Clock Tower is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and all donations are tax-deductible to the extent provided by the law. For more information about the Rochester Clock Tower, or to give a donation, visit RochClockTower.org .