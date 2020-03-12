If you're a city council member or a county commissioner, you've taken a pledge to support the Constitution of the United States as well as the Constitution of the State of Minnesota.
That, said Jerry Fossum, is what he's asking Olmsted County commissioners to do as he works to make Olmsted County a Second Amendment sanctuary.
"The premise of a Second Amendment sanctuary is the power for cities, townships and counties to uphold our Constitution," said Fossum, a Stewartville resident. "The goal is to impede enforcement of any gun-control legislation that is not constitutional."
Seven Minnesota counties have passed Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions — the movement is now changing its language for counties to pass resolutions saying they are "Second Amendment Dedicated Counties." Another roughly three dozen counties are home to groups pursuing a dedication to the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, said Rob Doer, vice president of the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus. The resolutions would allow a county board to restrict resources – particularly tax dollars – from being used to prosecute or support gun laws that the board deems unconstitutional.
In Southeast Minnesota, both Olmsted and Wabasha counties have groups pursuing Second Amendment dedication resolutions. In both counties, individuals have started Facebook pages supporting Second Amendment sanctuary status. The group in Olmsted County attracted more than 2,000 members in about 10 days.
Fossum said that number is low.
"There's a silent majority," he said, adding that many individuals have reached out to him personally to offer support, but said they cannot join the Facebook group due to a potential for public backlash. "I know three Rochester police officers who joined then backed out."
Where The Law Stands
Not everyone in law enforcement supports the movement. Wabasha County Sheriff Rodney Bartsh said in a post on his office's Facebook page that the sanctuary resolutions "cross some boundaries that the Sheriff or County Boards shouldn’t pursue." While Bartsh might not support the sanctuary movement for gun owners, he does believe current gun laws are working, saying his county has more than 2,000 carry-permit holders "with very little trouble."
"I have the ability to revoke or suspend someone’s permit if something happens that disqualifies them," Bartsh said. "We have a lot of responsible gun owners in Wabasha County."
Part of Bartsh's complaint is that the sanctuary resolution would have him ignore a state law, whether he personally agrees with that law or not.
The legality of that, said Julie Ring, executive director of the Association of Minnesota Counties, is still in question.
"We're really all eagerly awaiting some advice from the lawyers," she said. Part of her concern is the conversation over gun regulations is usually a state-level discussion. "This is the kind of conversation I'm used to hearing at the state legislature not the county board room level."
Ring added that the way Minnesota's county governance is structured, counties "don't have a lot of autonomous authority."
Olmsted County Commissioner Matt Flynn agreed with Ring, saying he's waiting for more details from the AMC and from attorneys on whether the county can withhold resources on any new gun control legislation.
What's The Problem
Right now, the state and federal governments have several laws that limit gun ownership. Those range from background checks to bans on automatic weapons.
However, Fossum said two laws that have been considered this year in the Minnesota Legislature are examples of laws that do "infringe" on citizens' rights to keep and bear arms. One is the red-flag law that would empower law enforcement to take a person's guns based on statements from others that the person might be a danger to him or herself, or others. Another is a universal background check law that would require any firearms transaction, even those from one private person to another, to utilize a background check.
"The red-flag law is a gun confiscation law," Fossum said. "That gun confiscation comes from hearsay, not broken laws."
Universal background checks, Doer said, amount to a gun registration law, meaning the government would have records on every gun owned by every citizen.
Not Everyone's A Fan
The sanctuary Second Amendment movement is being met with some resistance. Alisha Eiken, co-lead of the Rochester chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, said people like Fossum are just wrong.
"I strongly support the Second Amendment," Eiken said, adding that she grew up hunting and currently has guns in her home. "Saying common sense gun legislation is unconstitutional is a gun lobby and gun extremist talking point, designed specifically to spread misinformation and spark fear."
Eiken said it's just common sense to require a background check on all gun sales. Furthermore, she said red-flag laws "have been ruled constitutional in court over and over again."
"Folks that ask the sheriff and local elected officials to ignore democratically passed legislation, legislation that reflects the will of the vast majority of Minnesotans, are not standing up for the Constitution, they are trampling on it," Eiken said.
The real concern, Eiken added, is the 400-plus gun deaths in Minnesota each year. About two-thirds of those gun deaths are from suicide, while the rest are either homicide or accidental deaths.
"These deaths are preventable, and it’s up to our lawmakers to take action," Eiken said. "Our children currently live in a world where they have to practice hiding from one of their peers shooting them."
Next Steps For Sanctuary
Jason Risch of Wabasha, who started the Second Amendment sanctuary movement in Wabasha County, said his group is going to get a petition started to show what kinds of numbers support the movement. He also hopes to bring the issue before the county's board of commissioners at its next meeting on March 17.
"We just want our constitutional rights to be backed by the people we elected in the county," Risch said. "Criminals aren't the ones going to the gun shops and gun shows."
In Olmsted County, Fossum has planned an April 11 meeting to be held at Heartland Gun Club & Range for his group, and hopes to start planning on how and when their resolution will be presented to the county board.
Doer said the best way to fight gun laws is to do so in the state legislature. While the House has passed both red-flag laws and universal background checks, "There's no traction happening in the Senate. Neither one of those bills had a single Republican vote for them."