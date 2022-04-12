Growing up bilingual: Rochester Public Schools continues expanding its Spanish Immersion Program

ROCHESTER — On Friday, April 8, a classroom of seventh graders was learning about the Second World War, but the lesson would have been lost on most of their scholastic peers.

That’s because the entire class period – from the teacher welcoming the students as they walked in the door to the questions they asked when they raised their hands – was in Spanish.

The students in that particular class are the oldest cohort in Rochester Public Schools’ Spanish Immersion Program. Many of them have been in the program since it began when they were kindergartners. Eight years later, the students are fully capable of reading and speaking in their second language.

Cristi Satterstrom, a Spanish immersion teacher, teaches a seventh-grade social studies lesson Friday, April 8, 2022, at Willow Creek Middle School in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

And though many of them entered the program when they were too young to know the difference, they now understand the importance of having a second language.

“It opens new doors and opportunities in the future,” said seventh grader Zoe Timmerman. “We recently just got back from Mexico. It was really nice to use it outside of an educational setting.”

Timmerman isn’t wrong about that. According to Forbes, approximately 13% of the U.S. population speaks Spanish at home as of 2021. The same report said that by 2050, roughly one in three people in the U.S. will speak Spanish.

Aside from the practical benefits of having a second language, research has shown it provides improved cognitive abilities.

In Rochester, the Spanish Immersion Program has existed for a handful of years at Gage Elementary. Last year, though, it expanded to Willow Creek Middle School, allowing those original Gage students to continue their academics in Spanish.

Next year, the oldest Spanish Immersion cohort will expand the program once again, moving it to the eighth grade level.

The district’s leadership hasn’t decided yet whether it will expand the program into high school level, or if they do, what that programming would look like.

Expanding the program hasn’t been as simple as just finding some classroom space in the building. Administrators in the district toured three different immersion programs to learn about best practices before expanding Rochester’s version to the middle school level. And that was only the beginning of the legwork.

“Curriculum publishers don’t always provide all the materials in Spanish that they provide to the English classrooms,” said Katie Miller, an instructional coach with the Spanish Immersion Program. “So our teachers have to take what we can get. We’ve been able to get textbooks in Spanish, but all the extra materials we’ve had to translate. It is a lot of work.”

The program doesn’t look the same throughout the grades. In kindergarten and first grade, students spend 90% of their day in Spanish Immersion classrooms. That decreases as they age. By fifth grade, about 50% of their day is spent in Spanish Immersion classrooms. And by the seventh and eighth grades, a little more than a quarter of their day is conducted in Spanish.

Currently, there are more than 200 students in the Spanish Immersion Program at Gage Elementary alone, not counting those who have moved on to the middle school level.

Even though many of the younger students haven’t had as much time in the program, they soak the language up quickly.

“In kindergarten right now, some of our students are already speaking back to us in Spanish,” Miller said. “We don’t really expect it until the middle of first grade. But they are already starting to mix the languages a little bit.”

But even in the older grades, they’re continually learning new words.

Seventh-graders play a trivia game about World War II during a Spanish immersion social studies class Friday, April 8, 2022, at Willow Creek Middle School in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

"¿Como se dice ‘Selfish’ en Español?" fifth-grade teacher Katie Felix asked her students during a recent class period: Translation: How do you say ‘selfish’ in Spanish?

Gage Elementary Principal Kris Davidson said they make sure they are teaching students more than just how to speak a second language.

“It’s not about being bilingual,” Davidson said. “It’s about being bilingual, biliterate, bicultural. That’s part of the program.”

That philosophy can be seen all the way through the program. Before the seventh-grade class started talking about the Second World War, they watched a couple Hispanic music videos. The teacher, Cristi Satterstrom, interrupted one of the videos to point out how European Spanish uses a "lisp" on some words, unlike Latin American nations.

There’s also an array of Spanish speakers within the program: from native-English speakers who learned Spanish in the program to students whose families come from Chile, Mexico, and other primarily Spanish-speaking nations.

At times one of the non-native Spanish speakers will get stuck. Those who speak Spanish at home – known as heritage speakers in the program – will then jump in and explain how it’s supposed to be said in their version of the language.

“(It) turns into a good conversation because they all say it different ways sometimes,” Satterstrom said about the students and the myriad of backgrounds they come from.

1 / 2: Cristi Satterstrom, a Spanish immersion teacher, teaches a seventh-grade social studies lesson Friday, April 8, 2022, at Willow Creek Middle School in Rochester. 2 / 2: Seventh-graders play a trivia game about World War II during a Spanish immersion social studies class Friday, April 8, 2022, at Willow Creek Middle School in Rochester.

Even though students periodically have to figure out a new word, the majority of that Friday social studies class was in Spanish. Satterstrom would issue instructions in Spanish, and the students would reply in rapid-fire succession.

And to Satterstrom, that ease of switching from one language in the hallways to another in the classroom is the goal of the whole program.

“You’ll watch a Spanish-as-a-second-language student think about what they want to say in English and then figure out how to say that in Spanish. And when you grow up bilingual, you skip that step. You just think of it in Spanish,” Satterstrom said. “That’s the true gift, I think, for them. They can just switch their brain to producing it in Spanish. When it comes to language acquisition, that’s the ultimate goal: to not have to translate it back through your first language.”