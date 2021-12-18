SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Guardrails on city streets are rare, with placement determined by several factors

Site of recent fatal vehicle drop would have provided recovery room for driver in most incidences

Answer Man logo
By Answer Man
December 18, 2021 12:30 PM
I’ve been horrified with the reports of the death after a car was driven off an embankment along South Broadway Avenue.  What are the requirements for adding metal guardrails to prevent vehicles making such big drops?  — Worried

It’s often hard to imagine why more precautions weren’t in place after a fatal incident on our roadways, but precautions have limits.

Otherwise, we’d have guardrails between every street and sidewalk and traffic lights at every intersection.

In the case of guardrails along city streets, I asked one of my minions to reach out for an explanation of when they are considered.

“Typically, a city street is not going to meet the standards or requirements for a guardrail,” Rochester City Engineer Dillon Dombrovski told him. “It’s not typical in an urban environment.”

He said the space between traffic lanes on South Broadway Avenue and the 20-foot drop created by a retaining wall provides enough recovery room for most vehicles that would go off the road.

The circumstances on Dec. 3 were definitely unique.

According to police reports, a car driven by James Opiyo Okwoyo, 59, of Chaska, Minn., had left the parking lot on the west side of Broadway to cross onto 17th Street, when it was struck by a northbound vehicle, sending it through a fence and over the drop created by the retaining wall.

Thankfully, no pedestrians were on the sidewalk between the street and fence and no vehicles were in the lane at the foot of the retaining wall.

While they say hindsight is 20/20, and second-guessing is always in play after such an incident, Dombrovski said what he knows of the incident at this point makes it unique and not something that would prompt a new design.

Still, the members of the city’s Public Works staff and police department review the circumstances of fatal and other serious crashes, comparing notes with their county and state counterparts.

Dombrovski said that study will determine whether practical precautions could have prevented the incident.

In this rare case, I’ll leave the answers to the professionals with engineering degrees and a keen focus on public safety.

Send questions for the Answer Man to answerman@postbulletin.com .

