Guinness World Record broken in Rochester

ROCHESTER – The Med City is now in the Guinness world record book as the site where a record was shattered Saturday morning, Oct. 1, 2022.

Bridging the Gap, a woman's faith organization based in Minneapolis, hosted Thrive Conference at Mayo Civic Center this weekend. As a part of the planned festivities was a plan to break the Guinness world record for largest doughnut wall.

Spencer Cammarano, the official Guinness World Records adjudicator, stepped on stage shortly after 9 a.m.

“We’ll get right to it – no need to wait any longer,” she began. “The current record to beat is 1,201 doughnuts. And you all have achieved 3,000.”

As the crowd cheered, Cammarano continued: “I can officially say: congratulations, you are officially amazing.”

Confetti shot out from the stage onto the crowd as it celebrated.

The 3,000 doughnuts used were donated courtesy of Hi Quality Bakery in Cannon Falls. It took the bakery roughly 15 hours – including some overnight work – to make the doughnuts and deliver them to the conference.