We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, October 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Guinness World Record broken in Rochester

Bridging the Gap, a faith-based organization in Minneapolis, broke the record for largest doughnut wall on Saturday at the Mayo Civic Center.

guinness doughnuts
The doughnut wall that now holds the Guinness World Record for largest doughnut wall in Mayo Civic Center in Rochester Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
October 01, 2022 03:03 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER – The Med City is now in the Guinness world record book as the site where a record was shattered Saturday morning, Oct. 1, 2022.

Bridging the Gap, a woman's faith organization based in Minneapolis, hosted Thrive Conference at Mayo Civic Center this weekend. As a part of the planned festivities was a plan to break the Guinness world record for largest doughnut wall.

Also Read
junkin market
Local
Junkin' Market Days brings fun gifts to Rochester
The market was hosted at Graham Arena Friday and Saturday.
October 01, 2022 03:39 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Folwell rowhome site.JPG
Local
Zoning change request for proposed Folwell neighborhood rowhome project returning to Rochester City Council
New request was submitted after judge reversed approval due to cited flaw in city procedure.
October 01, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen

Spencer Cammarano, the official Guinness World Records adjudicator, stepped on stage shortly after 9 a.m.

“We’ll get right to it – no need to wait any longer,” she began. “The current record to beat is 1,201 doughnuts. And you all have achieved 3,000.”

As the crowd cheered, Cammarano continued: “I can officially say: congratulations, you are officially amazing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Confetti shot out from the stage onto the crowd as it celebrated.

The 3,000 doughnuts used were donated courtesy of Hi Quality Bakery in Cannon Falls. It took the bakery roughly 15 hours – including some overnight work – to make the doughnuts and deliver them to the conference.

guinness doughnuts
A close up of the doughnut wall at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: ROCHESTERCANNON FALLSMAYO CIVIC CENTERFAITH
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Election 2022 in United States
Local
Election 2022: Kellogg City Council
Candidates for Kellogg City Council make their pitches to voters ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.
October 01, 2022 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Candidate collage 4.png
Local
Election 2022: Lake City Common Council
Candidates for Lake City Common Council make their pitches to voters ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.
October 01, 2022 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Raising Quail
Local
Urban quail farming takes flight in Rochester
Tiny birds turn into fun hobby for Rochester's Oliver Books.
October 01, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Sievers
Election 2022 in United States
Local
Election 2022: Kellogg Mayor
A candidate for Kellogg Mayor makes their pitch to voters ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.
October 01, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports