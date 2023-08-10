Gundersen St. Elizabeth's Hospital marks 125 years in Wabasha with community picnic

WABASHA, Minn. — A regional health system is celebrating 125 years of service in Wabasha this year.

St. Elizabeth's Hospital was established in Wabasha by Franciscan Catholic Sisters of the Sorrowful Mother, and the facility opened in 1898. Now under the Gundersen Health System umbrella, St. Elizabeth's maintains the hospital along with two primary care clinics, a pharmacy and two long-term care facilities.

To celebrate 125 years in Wabasha, Gundersen St. Elizabeth's Hospital and Clinics will host a community picnic on Wednesday, Aug. 16, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the hospital's backyard patio.

The hospital is located at 1200 Grant Blvd. W. in Wabasha.