Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Gundersen St. Elizabeth's Hospital marks 125 years in Wabasha with community picnic

The hospital was established by Franciscan Catholic Sisters at the end of the 19th century.

st-elizabeths-outpatient-pharmacy-wabasha.jpg
Gundersen St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Wabasha, Minn.
Contributed / Gundersen Health Systems
By Staff reports
Today at 12:21 PM

WABASHA, Minn. — A regional health system is celebrating 125 years of service in Wabasha this year.

St. Elizabeth's Hospital was established in Wabasha by Franciscan Catholic Sisters of the Sorrowful Mother, and the facility opened in 1898. Now under the Gundersen Health System umbrella, St. Elizabeth's maintains the hospital along with two primary care clinics, a pharmacy and two long-term care facilities.

Find more news important to you

To celebrate 125 years in Wabasha, Gundersen St. Elizabeth's Hospital and Clinics will host a community picnic on Wednesday, Aug. 16, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the hospital's backyard patio.

The hospital is located at 1200 Grant Blvd. W. in Wabasha.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Rochester Public Utilities RPU logo
Local
Rochester utility rates slated to see increase in preliminary 2024 budget
28m ago
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
20230808_150156(0).jpg
Members Only
Business
Legacy Toys creating a new Rochester store with goal of opening in September
3h ago
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
ProCut2.jpg
Local
Proposed Rochester business expansion into rock wall finds opposition
15h ago
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


cover_AUGUST_IMAGE.jpg
Rochester Magazine
'A Rochester Renaissance man.' Yet few in Rochester remember his name
6h ago
 · 
By  Thomas Weber
072723-Your Style-Molly Sweeney
Members Only
Lifestyle
Molly Sweeney sports a comfortable smile
1d ago
 · 
By  Anne Murphy
20230807_175452.jpg
Members Only
Business
Friederichs to give Windsor Court Apartments a 'facelift' after buying it for $2.4 million
1d ago
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Gary Melin.png
Members Only
Local
Gary Melin, who lived with donated heart for 34 years, dies at 82
1d ago
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle