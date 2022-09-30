We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Gunn, Chatfield native novelist who strove for accuracy, dies at 95

Elizabeth Gunn was 70 when she published her first novel; she followed that with 17 more.

Elizabeth Gunn.jpg
Elizabeth Gunn
Contributed
John Molseed
By John Molseed
September 30, 2022 06:00 AM
CHATFIELD, Minn. — Thanks to her mom, Anne Gunn knows good spots to hide a body in and around Tucson, Arizona.

Gunn’s mother, Elizabeth Gunn, a native of Chatfield, Minnesota, wrote and published crime and mystery novels.

Elizabeth Gunn, formerly Elizabeth McConnell, passed away in Helena, Montana, in August at age 95.

Her long-deferred writing career began when she was in her late 60s. She was 70 when she published her first novel. She was 90 when her last book hit shelves.

The New York Times praised Gunn’s novels as being “precision-tooled procedurals.”

Liz Gunn.jpg
Elizabeth Gunn
Contributed

Realism and believability were important parts of her writing. The mother and daughter took a few drives together scouting Tucson for good areas to hide murder victims.

Gunn also drew on her experiences and memories of living in Minnesota for one of her popular crime novel series. The books follow cases investigated by Jake Hines, a fictional detective in a fictional town of Rutherford, Minnesota, which friend and fellow author Mike Hayes said was a smaller stand-in for Rochester.

Hayes recalled seeing Gunn reading from one of those novels at a bookstore and shattering expectations people might have had for the older woman reading her writing.

“She looked like the kind of little old lady who would come to talk about her book and there would be no blood in it, there would only be recipes,” Hayes said.

Instead, Gunn read the internal dialogue of a low-level drug dealer who set out to kill a higher up dealer.

“Here’s Liz up there reading this stuff with all the four-letter words and some extended versions there of in front of this group,” Hayes said. “As I recall, there was a gasp with the first word.”

When she finished, there was a standing ovation, Hayes said.

Anne recalled her mom always enjoyed writing.

“She was always a writer,” Anne said. “She just never had a chance to be an author.”

Gunn met her husband, Phil Gunn, in Yellowstone after leaving Minnesota. Gunn focused on raising their two daughters with him and helping him run motels they owned in Omaha, Nebraska, and then Helena, Montana.

“They were to some degree living my father’s life instead of her life,” Anne said.

Gunn still managed to earn a pilot’s license, take up skiing and hiking while running the motel and raising her daughters.

Six Pound Walleye.jpg
"Six Pound Walleye," part of Elizabeth Gunn's Jake Hines mystery series.
Contributed / Walk & Co. Publishing

When the couple retired, Gunn wrote her first novel while the couple was traveling by boat. The two then traveled the U.S. by recreational vehicle and eventually decided to settle in Tucson for their final years.

However, Gunn’s final years were productive ones as she published 18 print novels and self published electronic editions of them as well. Phil pitched in to support her writing including helping back up electronic files of her books and maintaining rights to digital publications of her novels, Anne said.

Her connection to Southeast Minnesota helped her add realism to the police procedural book series. Her nephew, John Sibley, former deputy police chief of the Rochester Police Department, helped her write accurately about police investigation procedures.

Hayes said Gunn appreciated hearing from other police officers that her books depicted investigative procedures accurately.

“She knew then she had done her homework and managed to tell the story accurately,” Hayes said.

However, it was more than technical accuracy that made her books popular and fun to read, Hayes added.

“The most compelling part of reading fiction for me is good characters — characters you can believe and relate to,” he said.

Hayes, who, along with Gunn, was part of a group of writers who shared their work as they wrote it, said her characters now feel like old friends.

Gunn was 90 when her last book was published. However she continued to go to book events and support other aspiring writers.

Anne said her mother was often bashful about her age and not as assertive as she could have been when negotiating with agents and publishers. She never seemed to regret starting her writing career later in life.

“I can’t say she never had any regrets,” Anne said. “In some ways I think the opposite is true — she was always so grateful she was published.”

John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
