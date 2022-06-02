Guns and the 1st Congressional District: Where never the twain shall part

ROCHESTER — As the nation processes another school shooting massacre, the question arises again whether the shock will produce momentum for change in the country’s gun-control laws.

Or will the sense of urgency burn itself out, as it has in the past, in the interminable political debate over whether new gun laws would make any difference.

In August, residents in the 1st Congressional District will go to the polls to elect a successor to the late Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died in office last February from kidney cancer. And while school shootings are a hot topic now, there is no guarantee that it will be a top issue – or even among the top issues – two months from now when residents anxious about inflation, fuel and grocery costs, and a recession head to the polls.

The history of congressional representation in the 1st District shows gun rights are embedded politically and culturally. And even if the country were not beset with its current troubles, it might not make much difference in the district, where gun rights in this rural and largely conservative district are almost inviolate.

Differences, but not on guns

Over the past 40 years, district voters have sent to Congress representatives of differing political persuasions and views about taxes and spending, health care policy, and national security. But all – whether they be Republican or Democrat, progressive or conservative – have shared an unflinching support for gun rights.

They may be the district's third rail. The latest school shooting has thrust the issue back to the fore. Yet, the record suggests that up to this point, the price of admission for someone weighing a run for Congress from the district is unwavering support for gun rights.

Jeff Ettinger, the DFL nominee for the special election, described himself as a Second Amendment supporter who recognizes the lawful ownership of guns, but also believes in pursuing common-sense solutions that include background checks and red flag laws.

“I really don’t understand a system where you’ve identified people who would be dangerous to have guns, but then allow loopholes, so they can get them anyways,” Ettinger said.

Brad Finstad, the GOP’s nominee, did not respond to a request for an interview about his views on guns in the aftermath of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Richard Reisdorf, the candidate for the Legal Marijuana Now Party, and Haroun McClellan, the Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis candidate, both said they support stricter gun control legislation.

“To me, it’s sickening,” Riesdorf said about the proliferation of guns and mass shooting incidents. “It’s almost reached the point of collective insanity.”

Steven Schier, a state political analyst, said there was a "real possibility" for limited bipartisan gun legislation in Congress, if only to “lower the temperature on the issue.” But the problem in sustaining political momentum for more gun laws in the wake of school shootings is that such incidents have a “short political half life.”

“They occur, and then, by November, it’s very much in the rearview mirror for most people,” he said.

A person would be hard-pressed to find a single instance within the last four decades in which a 1st District representative has supported a gun control measure.

History in CD-1

Rep. Jim Hagedorn said he opposed more gun laws, because there were already enough on the books. New gun laws not only infringed on Americans' right to bear arms, but it intruded on the district’s way of life.

Gov. Tim Walz represented the district in Congress for a dozen years from 2007 and 2019 where his voting record on gun legislation earned him an “A” rating from the National Rifle Association in each of his successful re-election campaigns.

An Oct. 11, 2017, article in Minnpost noted that during his then-11 years in Congress, Walz cast several votes to expand access to firearms. After the Sandy Hook massacre, legislation to ban assault weapons was defeated in the Senate and thus never came up in the House, sparing Walz a vote on that bill.

But Walz took other votes that illustrated his commitment to gun rights. In 2008, after the Supreme Court ruled in District of Columbia v. Heller that handgun bans were unconstitutional, Walz voted in favor of a bill forcing D.C. to comply with the decision.

“While most congressional Democrats have jumped on the gun control train with both feet, Tim Walz and a few others have stuck to their guns,” Guns and Ammo Magazine said on its website.

It was only after Walz turned his sights on the governor’s office that he began moderating his view on guns, suggesting he had evolved on the issue and was more open to some form of gun control such as universal background checks.

Before Walz, the district was represented by Gil Gutknecht. Gutknecht was in Congress when a 10-year-old federal ban on military-style weapons expired. That was just fine by Gutknecht, according to a PB article titled “Gutknecht: Good riddance to gun ban.”

“Most of the gun laws that do get passed don’t have much impact on the bad guys anyway,” he said.

And before him was Tim Penny, a DFL representative who served the district from 1983 to 1995. Penny built a reputation as a fiscal conservative but was also a reliable vote against gun-control legislation, voting against the Brady Bill twice and waiting periods for background checks.

Sense of safety

Bill Kuisle, a former state representative from Stewartville, said one reason gun rights are critical to rural residents in the district is the sense of safety it brings.

Whereas a Rochester resident can count on a police response within minutes, it may take a half an hour or longer in a rural area. But would-be criminals are deterred, knowing that “just about every rural household” has a gun.

Kuisle said it would be a mistake to assume that the rural/urban divide neatly sums up people’s attitudes on guns. During the pandemic, there was a huge surge in gun sales in Olmsted County, and many of those sales occurred in Rochester, he said.

Penny once shared some useful, hard-headed advice for anyone wanting to survive in politics. Wherever a politician has to choose between “the (special) interests” and “the people,” always side with the interests.

The people forget.

The interests always remember.