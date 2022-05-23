SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Gunshots reported two days in a row in Rochester; no reported injuries

Friday and Saturday saw reports of gunfire in Rochester, according to authorities. Law enforcement recovered shell cases from both incidents.

Police car lights crime crash arrest
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
May 23, 2022 09:44 AM
ROCHESTER — No injuries were reported following reports of afternoon gunfire Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Rochester according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen, witnesses reported seeing a person fire a handgun out of a car window while driving around the 1500 block of 10 Street Southeast. Moilanen said law enforcement recovered eight 9 mm shell cases on the street in the area.

There is no suspect in custody and no reported injuries or property damage.

This marked two days in a row of reported gunfire in Rochester where law enforcement has recovered shell casings from the scene.

Law enforcement recovered 11 .40-caliber shells from a reported early morning shooting at condominiums on 207 29th Place Northwest .

ADVERTISEMENT

No suspect is in custody and no reported injuries or property damage were reported in that incident either.

"Any time shots are fired in our community, it is concerning. Rochester Police Department is committed to providing the highest level of public safety and is thoroughly investigating the two incidents," Amanda Grayson, crime prevention and communications coordinator for the Rochester Police Department wrote in an email to the Post Bulletin.

