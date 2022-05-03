SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Save 50% OFF TODAY ONLY!
News | Local

Hackman appointed as next Olmsted County assessor

Appointment will replace current assessor after his retirement at the end of May.

279820461_359227956237377_1030390733873654877_n.jpg
Julie Hackman is sworn in as the new Olmsted County Assessor at the May 3, 2022, Olmsted County Board of Commissioners meeting.
Contributed / Olmsted County
By Post Bulletin staff reports
May 03, 2022 11:17 AM
ROCHESTER — Olmsted County Associate Director of Property Records and Licensing Julie Hackman has been appointed as the next county assessor.

The department's director, Mark Krupski, has served as county assessor since 2006 but will be retiring May 31.

Hackman will serve as county assessor for the remainder of Krupski’s four-year term.

Julie Hackman.jpg
Julie Hackman

“I am confident in Julie’s ability to assume the county assessor responsibilities,” Krupski said in a statement announcing the appointment. “Julie has extensive knowledge and training in the field of property taxation and has been managing assessment services for the past 16 years.”

Incoming Property Records and Licensing Director Mary Blair-Hoeft also said she is looking forward to working with Hackman as they begin new county roles.

Hackman’s appointment by Olmsted County commissioners is conditional, pending anticipated approval by the Minnesota Department of Revenue.

