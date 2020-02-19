U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, representative of Minnesota's First Congressional District, announced today that he is being treated for cancer.
Hagedorn said he was diagnosed with stage four kidney cancer on Feb. 14, 2019, one year ago, and has received care and immunotherapy at Mayo Clinic this past year.
Hagedorn said in press statement Wednesday that he was given the "unexpected and rather shocking news" two months after marrying his wife and six weeks into his congressional tenure.
"Just like millions of other Americans, I was told by my doctor: You have cancer. After prayers and long talks with those closest to me, I was determined to fight it like hell," Hagedorn said.
One year later, Hagedorn said, "I am happy to say I feel great and continue to perform my job in Congress unimpeded. I have not missed even a single vote due to illness. This disease has not and will not deter me."
Hagedorn said the cancer was detected accidentally, and before exhibiting any symptoms, during a routine examination.
Hagedorn said that dealing with the disease has not changed his convictions or drive to keep representing southern Minnesota. He said he plans to run for re-election this year.
"I've been able to do my job, make hundreds of stops across the First District, hold 18 town hall meetings, and make 39 round trips to and from Washington, D.C. to perform my legislative duties," he said.
"Hopefully, my situation will help others realize that, in today's world of medical innovation, it is possible for folk fighting serious illness to live virtually normal lives, continue working their jobs and maintain hope for a bright future," he said.
Hagedorn went on to thank his wife, family and friends, and gave a "special thanks" to his physician, Dr. Lance Pagliaro for their "concern and world-class care."