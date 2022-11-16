SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, November 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Harmony man killed in snowy crash on Highway 52 in Fillmore County

The two vehicles crashed head-on while traveling near Fillmore County Road 30.

Harmony map.png
Created with Datawrapper
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
November 15, 2022 06:02 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

CANTON TOWNSHIP — A Harmony man was killed in a car crash on U.S. Highway 52 near Fillmore County Road 30 on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.

A 2015 Ford F-350 was traveling west on the highway and a 2005 Toyota Prius was traveling east when the cars crashed head-on, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

Sixty-three-year-old Laurald Joseph Afseth of Harmony died at the scene after life-saving measures were attempted. The driver of the F-350, 61-year-old Mark John Hanson of New Richland did not sustain any injuries, according to the report.

Also Read
Don Leathers.jpg
Local
Austin School Board member named to statewide post
Don Leathers will receive his award on Jan. 12, 2023, at the MSBA winter conference in Minneapolis.
November 15, 2022 03:43 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Olmsted County Commissioners
Local
Olmsted County commissioners take nearly eight decades of experience into retirement
Four of seven county commissioners are set to step down from office at the end of the year.
November 15, 2022 03:38 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Joe Gatto Headshot.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
'Impractical Joker' Joe Gatto brings his comedy tour to Rochester
Gatto will perform at the Mayo Civic Center April 23, 2023.
November 15, 2022 02:45 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed

With the area experiencing the first rounds of snow this week, the road conditions were snowy and icy. Minnesota State Patrol reported 737 crashes and spinouts on state highways on Monday.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, Winneshiek County Ambulance, Canton Fire and Mabel Fire and Ambulance also responded to the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLPUBLIC SAFETYPRESTON-HARMONY-FOUNTAIN
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in enhancing online articles as well as education, feature and health reporting.
What to read next
Rick James Gavin
Local
Preston man given probation for child sexual abuse images
Burglary leads to discovery of images of sexual assault and rape of juveniles. Rick James Gavin, 49, of Preston, had been under investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for uploading child sexual abuse material.
November 15, 2022 11:18 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
jalen davis.jpg
Local
Illinois man arrested at Apache Mall after threatening to kill former girlfriend
Jalen Malik Davis, 22, was arrested outside of the Champs Sports store in Apache Mall wearing a ski mask and a glove on his right hand.
November 15, 2022 09:22 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
RPD - Death Investigation
Local
Two people found dead inside Rochester apartment Sunday
The Rochester Police Department performed a welfare check and found two people deceased Sunday evening, Nov. 13.
November 15, 2022 09:20 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Popus Gourmet Popcorn
Business
Popus Popcorn opens giving extra flavor to downtown Rochester
Popping new smells are in the air downtown as Popus Gourmet Popcorn shop opens at the corner of Second Street and First Avenue Southwest.
November 15, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson