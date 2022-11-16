Harmony man killed in snowy crash on Highway 52 in Fillmore County

CANTON TOWNSHIP — A Harmony man was killed in a car crash on U.S. Highway 52 near Fillmore County Road 30 on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.

A 2015 Ford F-350 was traveling west on the highway and a 2005 Toyota Prius was traveling east when the cars crashed head-on, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

Sixty-three-year-old Laurald Joseph Afseth of Harmony died at the scene after life-saving measures were attempted. The driver of the F-350, 61-year-old Mark John Hanson of New Richland did not sustain any injuries, according to the report.

With the area experiencing the first rounds of snow this week, the road conditions were snowy and icy. Minnesota State Patrol reported 737 crashes and spinouts on state highways on Monday.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, Winneshiek County Ambulance, Canton Fire and Mabel Fire and Ambulance also responded to the scene.

