HARMONY, Minn. — The barriers to broadband in rural Harmony are getting torn down.
For that reason, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Deputy Secretary Stephen Censky announced the USDA's investment of $11 million in three high-speed broadband infrastructure projects on Friday from the Harmony Fire Department.
The Harmony Telephone Company will get $5.4 million of that money in the form of a 50/50 loan-grant. The company's project was funded in the first round of the UDSA's Broadband ReConnect Program.
MiEnergy Cooperative, an electric distribution cooperative serving southeastern Minnesota and northeastern Iowa, is an owner of Harmony Telephone Company, along with Mabel Cooperative Telephone Company and Spring Grove Communications.
It will allow the company to deploy a fiber-to-the-premise (FTTP) network to residents in rural Minnesota and Iowa.
Censky said that "connecting rural America" is a high priority for the USDA, and that out of the 21 million Americans who don't have access to broadband internet, 80% are in rural areas.
Broadband is a "game changer in rural communities to connect, allow farmers to access to precision agriculture and for kids to learn in schools," Censky said.
Jill Huffman, COO for Harmony Telephone Company, said its funded service area for the project covers 144 square miles, including 577 households, one health care center and one critical community facility.
Funds from the project will go to serve businesses, families and organizations within the service area, including the Harmony Fire Department and the Gundersen Harmony Care Center across the street.
Huffman said farmers are also a group to benefit greatly from broadband services.
She said as an example, calving livestock used to require getting up several times in the night and checking if animals were in distress.
"Now with camera solutions, they merely can use an app on their phone or tablet," she said.
Because a lot of farms operate in separate locations, farm security is another aspect that will be strengthened by broadband-powered cameras.
Huffman said high-speed broadband is a project they have been working toward for several years. The ReConnect Program keeps the project alive, Huffman said, and that makes her happy for the community they also belong to.
When Huffman started with Harmony Telephone Company in 2004, and even still in 2008, when she was named the COO for Spring Grove Communications, she said there were very few true-broadband customers. It was mostly dial-up internet.
"It's been a transition since basically about that time," she said. "Technology just got better and better, and we went from copper to fiber."
The amount of devices that can be put on a connection also increased drastically over that period, she said, making it "an exciting time to be in broadband business."