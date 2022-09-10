Harry Buck, Quarry Hill's first director and teacher of thousands of Rochester grade school students, dies

ROCHESTER — Harry Buck, a nature lover who taught thousands of Rochester Public Schools grade school students about nature’s wonders as the first director of Quarry Hill Nature Center, has died.

Buck, 92, died of congestive heart failure on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.

Buck was named Quarry Hill’s first director in 1972 and is credited with developing educational programs for students, many of which continue to this day. He also oversaw the construction of the first part of Quarry Hill’s building.

That first year, the building lacked a furnace, so students were taught in the main room warmed by a roaring fire in the fireplace.

But whatever the circumstances, many students recalled the environmental lessons taught by Buck decades afterwards – and the gentle, sweet manner of his teaching style and personality.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He had a very smooth way of teaching and captivating the attention of kids to teach them things,” said Greg Munson, who succeeded Buck as Quarry Hill director in 1986.

Holly Buck, his daughter, said it is not uncommon to run into her dad’s former students in the Twin Cities area where she lives. And when it dawns on them her connection to Harry Buck, they would joyously recount their memories of him.

“Every kid in Rochester knew him,” Holly said. “He was fun. He related to both adults and children.”

Before becoming director, Buck began using Quarry Hill’s rich natural history as an environmental classroom in 1965, after the city of Rochester purchased the original 212 acres of Quarry Hill Park. Before its purchase by the city, the land had been owned by the Rochester State Hospital and used as a worksite for many patients who farmed the land.

Harry Buck, the founding director of Quarry Hill, works with children in an undated photo. Contributed / Friends of Quarry Hill Nature Center

Those early classes taught by Buck were taught from the back of his pickup truck, Munson said.

His own teaching out of Quarry Hill coincided with the growth of the environmental movement nationwide. Nature centers were popping up across the Twin Cities area. Buck led the campaign to build a nature center in Rochester.

Buck possessed an encyclopedic knowledge of the outdoors. From his earliest childhood, nature had been his playground, his obituary notes. Born in Winona in 1930, his childhood home sat at the base of Garvin Heights and overlooked Lake Winona.

Holly Buck said her dad had a gift for teaching, an ease for imparting knowledge. A person learned just by being in his presence. She said her dad and mom often took care of her son. One time, they were strolling through Como Conservatory when her then-4-year-old son identified a plant as an “interrupted fern.” He had picked up that piece of arcane knowledge by being in his grandfather’s presence.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It just oozed out of my dad all the time, like his observations on nature,” Holly Buck said. “By osmosis, you got it from being around him. It informed all of our lives.”

He was also fiercely protective of Quarry Hill. When city planners wanted to run a road through the park that would have split it in half, Buck fought the idea and won, Munson said.

Buck taught in schools in Illinois and southern Minnesota before teaching science and biology at Central Junior High in downtown Rochester in 1963. The school has since been demolished.

For two decades, Buck also shared his knowledge and enthusiasm about nature with the general public through a KNXR radio program called “Talking About Nature.” In December 2021, Buck was presented with a Key to the City by Mayor Kim Norton for his leadership in founding the nature center.

Harry Buck, the founding director of Quarry Hill, and his wife Katie, react after Pam Meyer, Executive Director of Quarry Hill announces a tree in honor of Harry on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at Quarry Hill Nature Center in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

In August of last year, while in hospice suffering from dementia, Buck was treated to a trip at Quarry Hill arranged by staff and volunteers.

A tree was planted, not far from a children’s pond named after him, and Buck, guided around in a wheelchair, was given a tour of the nature center.

“You were a great teacher,” said Sue Hicks, a former student who ran into Buck as she was walking her dog at the event. “He made science fun and interesting.”

Even though Buck suffered from dementia in his last years, his ability to remember his years as Quarry Hill director was mostly unimpaired. He spoke with coherence and clarity about those years as if they were yesterday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He was able, when given the microphone to stand up and speak, quite eloquent about his enjoyment of working at Quarry Hill,” she said.

Munson said that Buck was an avid hunter and fisherman, which added to his abundant knowledge on nature and wildlife.

“He brought a lot to the table. He was able to generate interest in building a nature center and developing programs,” Munson said. “So when I got out there (and succeeded him as a director), he laid a great foundation for me.”