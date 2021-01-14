Harwick House debate heads to Rochester City Council

A December decision to block a request to split a 30,796-square-foot lot in Southwest Rochester is being appealed.

On Dec. 9, the Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5-4 to direct community development staff to deny a requested division of the lot that includes the Harwick House following an appeal by neighbors, who cited the historic nature of the home as part of the Pill Hill Historic District.

The house at 912 Eighth St. SW was built in 1922 and is listed as a contributing element in the neighborhood's listing on the National Register of Historic Places, but the individual property is not on the register.

The property’s owners -- Mike Macken and Dale Jech -- maintain the proposed division is allowed under city guidelines and the commission was in error when it reversed efforts to split the property into two parcels.

They bought the property for $630,000 in August and applied for permission to split the lot in September. That request was initially approved by Community Development staff.

Macken has said the split was sought to provide flexibility as he and Jech remodel the Harwick House for potential resale. He said the second lot would be offered as an option to a future buyer of the home.

Neighbor’s appealed the staff decision, citing past denials to split the property, as well as the potential to change the nature of the neighborhood.

Key issues in the debate are whether the resulting parcels will be large enough to stand alone and whether the determination of appropriate sizes was made correctly under the city’s Land Development Manual.

“Both proposed lots are larger than lots owned by several of the neighbors opposing the application,” Mathew Johnson of Rochester Business Law wrote in the appeal on behalf of Macken and Jech. “These (lots) would not be outliers or aberrations in the neighborhood.”

Neighbors cited concerns about using other small, undevelopable lots in the calculations for determining the minimum allowable lot size, as well as how the distance from other lots was measured.

The appeal to the council argues that neighbors complicated code interpretations to make their argument, resulting in a commission discussion about the use of “all parcels” in one part of the code and “developed” parcels in another.

Some commission members supporting the neighbor’s initial appeal backed only one of the two primary arguments, but the combined concerns resulted in denial of the request to split the property.

Prior to the second appeal, the issue was not expected to be presented to the city council.

Allison Sosa, Community Development planning supervisor, said the owners’ appeal is now expected to go to the city council with a public hearing on Feb. 1.