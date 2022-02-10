Harwick House lot split rescinded in effort to close lawsuit

ROCHESTER – The door could be nearly shut for a lingering lawsuit tied to the Harwick House in the Pill Hill Historic District.

The Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission officially rescinded a July order that would have allowed the 30,796-square-foot lot at 912 Eighth St. SW to be split into two lots.

While the split never occurred, a legal challenge filed by Chris Duefel and Sara Hylwa in September remains open.

“The most efficient way to break this situation is to roll back the thing that was the subject of the lawsuit,” said John Baker, an attorney with the Minneapolis-based Greene Espel Law Firm, which is representing the city in the court case.

The split was requested by former Harwick House owners Michael Macken and Dale Jech, who purchased the property for $630,000 in August 2020. The split was considered as a potential resale option as the pair worked to renovate the house.

The house, along with the full lot, was sold late last year to Mayo Clinic physician Scott Zietlow for nearly $2.6 million, according to Olmsted County property records.

Baker said he confirmed with Zietlow that he has no plans to split the lot. As a result, the attorney said was hoping the neighbors would reach a private agreement to end the lawsuit without further action.

“That hasn’t happened,” Baker told the commission Wednesday.

By rescinding the previous approval, he said neighbors will not need to worry that Zietlow would suddenly reverse course and take action related to the approved split.

If Zietlow or a future owner decides to seek a split of the property, the process would need to restart from the beginning with a request filed with the city.

Allison Sosa, Rochester’s Community Development planning supervisor, said the process could look different in the future, since the city’s new Unified Development Code is expected to redefine minimum lot sizes.

While lot sizes in the new code have not been finalized, she said the change is expected to create a clearer picture of what can be done and how permission would be granted.

The effort to receive approval to split the property resulted in two lawsuits and an appeal in court based on differing interpretations of the current city code, which required a series of calculations in determining the appropriate minimum lot size.