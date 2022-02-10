SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Harwick House lot split rescinded in effort to close lawsuit

Attorney tells Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission that new owner has no desire to split lot

20201119.N.RPB.HARWICKHOUSE.006.JPG
The Harwick House is pictured on Thursday, November 19, 2020, in southwest Rochester.
Traci Westcott/Post Bulletin file photo
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
February 09, 2022 06:57 PM
Share

ROCHESTER – The door could be nearly shut for a lingering lawsuit tied to the Harwick House in the Pill Hill Historic District.

The Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission officially rescinded a July order that would have allowed the 30,796-square-foot lot at 912 Eighth St. SW to be split into two lots.

While the split never occurred, a legal challenge filed by Chris Duefel and Sara Hylwa in September remains open.

“The most efficient way to break this situation is to roll back the thing that was the subject of the lawsuit,” said John Baker, an attorney with the Minneapolis-based Greene Espel Law Firm, which is representing the city in the court case.

The split was requested by former Harwick House owners Michael Macken and Dale Jech, who purchased the property for $630,000 in August 2020. The split was considered as a potential resale option as the pair worked to renovate the house.

ADVERTISEMENT

The house, along with the full lot, was sold late last year to Mayo Clinic physician Scott Zietlow for nearly $2.6 million, according to Olmsted County property records.

Read more from Randy
Paul Johnson
Exclusive
Local
Proposed sand mine zoning stalled by access question
Rochester Township neighbors ask for confirmation that trucks will have new access point to Salem Road.
February 09, 2022 05:10 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
051921.THREE-RIVERS-GOLF-CHAMPIONSHIP-161.jpg
Local
Rochester council tees up next round of golf study
Options for maintaining four courses will be weighed alongside potential changes for facilities.
February 07, 2022 10:34 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Proposed BRT route change.png
Local
6 things to know as Rochester considers changes to rapid-transit plan
Route extension, stop enhancements and added infrastructure are part of proposed use for federal funds.
February 07, 2022 06:23 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Load More

Baker said he confirmed with Zietlow that he has no plans to split the lot. As a result, the attorney said was hoping the neighbors would reach a private agreement to end the lawsuit without further action.

“That hasn’t happened,” Baker told the commission Wednesday.

By rescinding the previous approval, he said neighbors will not need to worry that Zietlow would suddenly reverse course and take action related to the approved split.

If Zietlow or a future owner decides to seek a split of the property, the process would need to restart from the beginning with a request filed with the city.

Allison Sosa, Rochester’s Community Development planning supervisor, said the process could look different in the future, since the city’s new Unified Development Code is expected to redefine minimum lot sizes.

While lot sizes in the new code have not been finalized, she said the change is expected to create a clearer picture of what can be done and how permission would be granted.

The effort to receive approval to split the property resulted in two lawsuits and an appeal in court based on differing interpretations of the current city code, which required a series of calculations in determining the appropriate minimum lot size.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTER
What to read next
Sterling Haukom
Local
Hearing held to determine if Rochester driver will face harsher sentence in fatal crash
Prosecutors have argued that Sterling Haukom should face an aggravated sentence in the Feb. 24, 2021, crash on the grounds that his actions were significantly more serious than those typically involved.
February 09, 2022 06:30 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
New Rochester enterprise to offer neurofeedback session to help people train their brains
Pernell Meier is opening Restorations Neurofeedback & Wellness to provide neurofeedback therapy in the Stone Crossing building at 1221 Third Ave. SW. She is hosting a ribbon cutting on Feb. 18 and a grand opening event on Feb. 19.
February 09, 2022 04:05 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Redistricting 2022 graphic
Exclusive
Local
5 takeaways about Southeast Minnesota House and Senate races as redistricting nears
Redistricting will bring clarity and possibly turmoil.
February 09, 2022 01:49 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
020522.N.MPR.MPLSSHOOTING1.png
Local
Rochester and Minnesota/Dakotas NAACP call for halt to no-knock warrants
“We call on the City of Rochester’s Police Department and Olmsted County Sheriff's Office to immediately suspend all use of no-knock warrants, pending a determination by the Minnesota Board Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) as to whether the no knock procedure is an appropriate use of police power," the Rochester Branch of the NAACP announced in a news release Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.
February 09, 2022 10:50 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts