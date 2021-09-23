Harwick House property split heads back to court

A Rochester couple has turned to the courts to prevent a property in the Pill Hill Historic District from being split.

Sara Hylwa and Chris Deufel are seeking to reverse a June 23 Rochester Planning and Zoning decision to allow splitting the 30,774-square-foot lot, which includes the Harwick House at 912 Eighth St. SW.

“Our continued hope is to keep the historic Harwick House property intact, and thus have moved forward with the appeal,” Hylwa said in an email to the Post Bulletin.

The initial proposal to split the lot was made by owners Michael Macken and Dale Jech after they purchased it in September 2020, with plans to renovate the historic home that sits on half the property. The split would create a lot suitable for the construction of a home.

The initial request was approved by Rochester Community Development staff, but reversed by the Planning and Zoning Commission on Dec. 9 after neighbors objected to the staff decision.

The majority of commission members said they disagreed with how the requirements to approve a split were applied to the property.

Macken and Jech appealed the decision in court, but they also submitted a second lot split application in March, which was approved by staff, citing an alternative approach with direction from the commission’s December decision.

Deufel and Hylwa, along with neighbors Jan and Rocky Daly, asked the Planning and Zoning Commission to again reverse the staff decision, but the commission voted 5-1 on June 23 to support the split.

In their lawsuit, Deufel and Hylwa claim the split will adversely affect them, since they own a home across the street. They also argue that actions of Macken and the commission were inappropriate.

Attorneys for Macken and the city each submitted responses to the lawsuit, calling for the complaint to be dismissed.

