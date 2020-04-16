Neighbors have been finding new ways to interact amid self-isolation.
For organizations like Rochester’s RNeighbors, that means taking new approaches to its mission.
“It’s a weird time,” RNeighbors Director Rene Halasy said after the statewide emergency was declared. “What we usually do is encourage people to get out of their houses to interact.”
A large part of the organization’s mission calls for providing neighborhood resources with the goal of getting neighbors out of their homes and interacting.
COVID-19 and the governor’s stay-at-home order altered the organization’s approach, Halasy said, adding that it’s more important than ever to find new ways to connect.
To help Rochester residents re-imagine neighborhood activities, RNeighbors is providing mini-grant opportunities for up to $200, aimed at highlighting the talents of all ages in your neighborhood and incorporating proper social distancing.
Funds are coming from $3,600 RNeighbors originally earmarked to send five neighborhood leaders to Little Rock, Ark., for a Neighborhoods USA conference in May.
“When the COVID-19 stuff began locally, even prior to when the conference was officially cancelled, I reached out to the folks who were going to attend and asked if they’d be OK with RNeighbors canceling attendance in order to reassign funds for some sort of COVID response grant,” Halasy said, adding that the response was unanimous support
Neighbors are being encouraged to collaborate with local artists, musicians or writers to give them work during the pandemic.
“RNeighbors looks forward to helping implement ideas for cultivating positivity in neighborhoods,” Halasy wrote in announcing the grants.
Rochester Mayor Kim Norton, who has been assisting with many levels of community response to the pandemic, said she’s excited to see the results that will emerge from the program.
“I think this idea is great,” she said, adding that she especially appreciated the fact that the grants are open to all neighborhoods, not just those registered with the organization.
Grant applications are available online at https://tinyurl.com/y9uz56qv.
Halasy reports applications will be reviewed within 48 hours, and applicants are expected to be notified promptly to allow for quick implementation.
Half of the grant award will be available upfront to pay for services or supplies.
Projects must be completed by June 30, and will require a short grant summary with expense receipts for reimbursement.